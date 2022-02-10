Only a few days left of Future Agricultural Policy consultation - have you had your say?

The most important agricultural consultation in a generation will come to a close next Tuesday (15 February) and it is vital that those with an interest share their views.

Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, said: “This is the first time in 50 years that we have been able to redefine how our agriculture sector operates and ensure targeted delivery of programmes and funding that best meet all our needs.

“The proposals provide a fresh vision for a future agricultural regime that promotes productive, efficient practices through greater innovation and capacity, whilst protecting the environment, animal health and welfare, and public health.

“I want to develop a future agricultural policy that is based on four key outcomes of increased productivity, environmental sustainability, improved resilience and an effective functioning supply chain.”

Mr Poots continued: “The main issues, policy proposals and design principles are provided in the Future Agricultural Policy Proposals for Northern Ireland consultation document, which can be viewed at this link: Consultation on Future Agricultural Policy Proposals for Northern Ireland | Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

“It also explains how you can respond. Views are welcome from all sectors, age-groups, organisations and individuals.”

Some of the main proposals central to this future policy include:

- A simple area based Resilience Payment set at a level which does not blunt innovation or productivity. It will form a ‘gateway’ support platform for most of the future agricultural support framework.

- A Headage Sustainability Package with support measures for suckler cows and finished beef cattle that will drive increased productivity and environmental sustainability.

- A Farming for Nature Package to focus actions to maintain and improve biodiversity at farm and landscape level, increasing ecological connectivity.