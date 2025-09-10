Optimism and growth at the heart of the UK dairy industry

Optimism, investment and innovation are driving the UK dairy sector forward, Dr Judith Bryans told guests at the Dairy UK annual dinner earlier this week.

She stressed that the industry’s resilience and collaborative approach are central to its continued growth and success.

The event, held in The Landmark Hotel, London, brought together more than 160 representatives from across the industry, including processors, farmers, policymakers, civil servants and academics.

A central feature of the evening was a panel discussion, chaired by national broadcaster Caz Graham, which examined the industry’s collective work on sustainability, the contribution of dairy to public health and sustainable diets, and the importance of trade and resilience in a rapidly evolving global market.

Dr Judith Bryans, Paul Vernon, Baroness Minette Batters and Caz Graham. Picture: Ollie Rudkin

The panel brought together three leading industry voices:

Baroness Minette Batters, Crossbench Peer in the House of Lords and former president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU)

Paul Vernon, chief executive of Leprino Foods and chair of Dairy UK

Dr Judith Bryans, chief executive of Dairy UK

Together, they shared their perspectives on farming, processing and policy, underlining the breadth and importance of the UK dairy supply chain.

Dr Bryans said: “We shouldn’t forget just how much the public loves dairy, and it’s this demand for nutritious food and drinks that continues to drive the significant innovation and investment in the dairy sector. Of course, there are challenges to be met – as there are in any sector – but we have good reason to be optimistic as we look to the future.

“As public policy evolves, we must continue to champion the multiple positive benefits of dairy and policy makers should not be given the opportunity to take easy yet ill-founded positions – such as saying consume less diary – when the nutritional evidence points very firmly in the opposite direction.”

Baroness Minette Batters emphasised the undervalued role of agriculture and called for all sectors – including dairy – to be recognised in trade deal discussions.

She said: “For too long, we have been told that agriculture doesn’t really matter in terms of GDP. We have to get to a position where there is a lightbulb moment among decision makers in recognising the real contribution to our national economy.

“These are exciting times for dairy and we must always remember that the UK is one of the most prized food markets in the world.”

Paul Vernon highlighted new developments in the progress of the Dairy Roadmap, the pioneering cross-industry sustainability initiative which brings the entire dairy value together to continuously improve environmental sustainability of the sector.

He said: “When the Dairy Roadmap was first launched it was well ahead of its time and now we have the whole value chain on board, again – making us a sector that is driving forward the sustainability agenda.

“One of the key milestones we are looking forward to passing is the creation of a Pathways Report which will help enable the sector to meet its targets, whilst setting out costs.

“Sustainability isn’t an add-on for dairy, it’s central to how we do business, and the Roadmap ensures we can be transparent and accountable as we move towards our net zero goals.”

The annual dinner programme included a performance by Stringfever, followed by the panel discussion, an after-dinner address by guest speaker Stephen Mangan, and concluded with an evening of networking.