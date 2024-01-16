Outstanding trade at Draperstown Mart, store cattle selling to £2080/710kg
Bullocks
J McGoldrick £2080/710kg £1920/710kg £1880/680kg Moore Brothers £2000/680kg £1920/680kg £1650/600kg P O'Kane £1940/680kg R Wilson £1750/610kg £1590/630kg £1580/540kg £1540/580kg £1540/560kg £1460/510kg £1320/490kg T McKernan £1600/520kg A McGuigan £1540/500kg £1530/490kg £1510/490kg £1510/520kg £1370/440kg £1330/430kg C McGuigan £1530/520kg J Kelso £1500/570kg M Glass £1430/530kg £1170/480kg P O'Kane £1320/460kg and G Chambers £1160/400kg £1140/390kg £1070/380kg £1070/430kg £1060/370kg £1040/380kg £960/360kg.
Heifers
A Speers £1840/660kg £1820/600kg £1770/590kg £1750/560kg £1730/600kg £1710/550kg £1640/560kg £1510/510kg £1490/520kg £1470/590kg £1460/550kg £1400/550kg £1380/540kg £1330/460kg S Close £1730/630kg £1520/610kg R Wilson £1530/530kg £1460/520kg P O'Kane £1490/500kg J Kelso £1480/590kg £1450/540kg A McGuigan £1290/520kg £1190/460kg M Glass £1210/500kg £1200/500kg J Donaghy £1030/430kg £920/340kg and G Chambers £960/400kg £930/390kg.
Weanlings
I McAleece £1370/460kg £1240/420kg £1080/370kg £1050/390kg £1000/370kg P Miller £1160/390kg £1100/410kg £1080/380kg £1060/400kg £1020/380kg £840/290kg J McQuaid £1090/380kg £1060/380kg £1010/350kg £950/340kg £940/350kg £920/330kg B Hempton £950/370kg £890/350kg £820/350kg D Campbell £920/310kg £730/220kg £640/250kg S Thompson £820/300kg £730/250kg and H Spillane £750/280kg £700/300kg £670/240kg.
Fat cows
J Donaghy £1995/860kg £1685/860kg G McMillin £1656/820kg I Smith £1596/700kg K McAdoo £1590/660kg S Grant £1523/640kg M Armstrong £1520/610kg A McConnell £1476/600kg C O'Kane £1450/740kg £1414/680kg £1366/670kg A Mullin £1447/670kg R Wilson £1473/580kg M Armstrong £1390/590kg £1350/590kg £1340/610kg I Smyth £1363/710kg K McAdoo £1300/580kg £1280/560kg £1280/560kg P McKenna £1299/570kg £1220/610kg A McConnell £1268/610kg K Boyd £1220/560kg F McVey £1206/520kg S Grant £1176/560kg M Armstrong £1160/510kg £1080/500kg C McNabb £1123/520kg and A McConnell £1102/530kg.