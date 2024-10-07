There is a lot of spooky stuff going on in and around Strabane this month.

A PACKED programme of family-friendly Halloween events for the Strabane area has been unveiled by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urging everyone to get involved with the spookiest time of year, she said: “Halloween is a really great time for families – from the youngest monster to the oldest witch or wizard in your house, now is the time to start planning your costumes and deciding which activities you would like to enjoy together.

“As always Strabane has lots of fun activities to choose from. You can explore the town with Winifred the Witch or hang out with Count Dracula, enjoy some spooky story-telling or pick your perfect pumpkin… and make sure you don’t miss the incredible Fireworks Extravaganza at Melvin Running Track on Halloween night itself. I hope everyone has an amazing time, enjoy the fun and stay safe this Halloween.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And you don’t have to wait very long for the fun to begin. The popular Halloween Haybale Sculpture Trail returns this year, and the amazing spooky creations will start to appear all across the district from October 17. How many can you find?

There are a number of activities taking place locally which make best use of the fruits of the season. Why not enjoy a Floral Pumpkin Arranging Workshop in Newtownstewart, or search for your very own perfect pumpkin at a number or patches across the district.

The Castlederg Apple Fair will take place on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, while over at Strabane Health Improvement Project you can make your own brew stew using local products from the allotments on October 29 at 12.30pm.

For an adventure with a difference check out the Halloween Pool Disco on Friday, October 25, in Riversdale Leisure Centre or make your way to the Ard Mor Centre in Castlederg where you can enjoy the Hooley on the Hill on Friday, October 25. On Monday, October 28, there are two spooky shows at the Alley Theatre especially for children. At 2pm you can enjoy The Whittaker Ghost, or at 3.30pm the Teddy in Spooky Wood. On Tuesday, October 29, and Wednesday, October 30, the Alley will also be hosting a Mosaic Workshop with artist Bernie Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also running on October 29 and 30 is the popular Haunted House at St Patrick’s Hall in Barrack Street, which is guaranteed to raise a scream from children and adults alike.

The fun doesn’t stop as Halloween day descends on Strabane. Come Thursday, October 31, and there are buckets of spooky shenanigans to enjoy as the town centre takes on a life of its own. Stay alert for some unusual characters lurking around the streets… from a prowling vampire, to wacky witches, imposing dinosaurs to silly skeletons, along with street performers, storytellers and dance performances there is fun to be had around every corner.

On Castle Street you can meet the team from W5 as they demonstrate some interactive science tricks. You’ll be amazed to discover the science behind some of the simple things we use and see every day.

At Abercorn Square get ready for a Jurassic Encounter – meet the Roarsome Dinosaurs and their hatchings. Get the chance to pet, feed and find out all about the various species of this impressive creature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of performers will roam the streets of Strabane during the afternoon – meet the sister witches who make up The Coven, have a laugh with Funny Bones the silly circus skeleton, or get lost in a blizzard of colourful bubbles with Swirly McCauldron, the enchanted Bubble Witch, but be careful as a very grumpy Dracula is on the prowl looking for a little bite…

To join in on the fun you can take part in Winifred the Witch’s Halloween Trick or Treat Trails. Children can go on an adventure through the town centre with Winifred and her sisters as they collect festive treats… or maybe a trick or two. The walking trail leaves the Alley at regular intervals throughout the day.

Also at the Alley on Halloween day will be Parky the Magician (1pm and 3.15pm), Halloween Arts and Crafts (2-4pm); and the Roarsome Interactive Role Play Village (noon-4.30pm). Strabane Library will also be hosting a Spooky Storytelling Session at 3pm.

As darkness falls families are invited to come together at Melvin Running Track to bring the spookiest day of the year to an epic end with the Fireworks Extravaganza starting at 7pm.

For more information about any of the events taking place in the Strabane District this Halloween go to www.strabanehalloween.com