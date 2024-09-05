‘People, products and possibilities’ the theme of 2024 National Forestry Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘People, products and possibilities’ is the theme of the 2024 National Forestry Conference, run by the CLA, Grown in Britain and the Forestry Commission.

Bookings are open for the annual event, which will be held at Newbury Racecourse in Berkshire, from 9am to 4pm on 9 October.

Up to 200 foresters, land managers and landowners will come together to hear from a range of experts and case studies, share experiences, network and collaborate.

This year’s conference will feature speakers including:

John Deakin, head of trees and woodlands at the National Trust

Neil Macdonald, woodland ambassador, apple farmer and woodland owner

Rob Penn, journalist, broadcaster and trustee of Woodland Heritage

Guy Nevill, Birling Estate

Linda Farrow, director, Agile Property

Dan Geerah, director of growth, Land App

Richard Stanford, Forestry Commission CEO

Anna Brown, director Forest Services, Forestry Commission

Graham Taylor, director of Pryor and Rickett Silviculture

Graham Clark, CLA senior land use policy adviser

And an introduction from CLA president Victoria Vyvyan.

Further speakers and case studies will be announced shortly.

Tim Bamford, regional director of CLA South East which represents farmers and rural businesses, said: “We are delighted to be running the forestry conference once again this year, at such an exciting time for the woodland sector.

“The CLA is pleased to once again be working with our partners to hold an event with such a varied line-up of speakers, focusing on a topical and important theme.

“We look forward to seeing you on 9 October to explore how we can all work together to support the future of British forestry.”

Dougal Driver, CEO of Grown in Britain, said: “Grown in Britain are looking forward immensely to this year’s National Forestry Conference. The theme – People, Products and Possibilities – could not be more apt for an organisation which certifies the provenance of UK forest products and connects businesses across the supply chain.

“This year more than ever we’re leading by example – providing, supporting, and creating concrete examples of what is being done to show how and what is possible. For those who want to make sustainable choices but don’t know how to approach them the conference, as part of Grown in Britain week, will be educational, insightful and, hopefully, inspiring.”

Anna Brown, director Forest Services, Forestry Commission, said: “Every year the National Forestry Conference brings a host of inspiring speakers showcasing creativity within the forestry industry and their businesses.

“This year is no exception, and I'm looking forward to hearing more about the various ideas and innovations that we can all put into practice to support the future of forestry.”

The conference is kindly backed by headline sponsors Pryor and Rickett Silviculture, and supporting sponsors Nicholsons and Michelmores LLP.

Tickets include a full day's programme, lunch, and tea and coffee. They are priced at £110+ VAT for CLA members and Grown in Britain certificate holders, and £135+ VAT for non-members. There is a student rate of £62.50+ VAT (please call 01264 358 195 to access this rate, proof of ongoing studying required).

Book online here, call the CLA on 01264 358 195 or email [email protected] and the team will be happy to assist.