Pictures from the sheep shearing and wool handling competitions at Balmoral Show 2023

There was a fantastic number of entries across all sheep shearing and wool handling classes at this year's Balmoral Show.

By Joanne Knox
Published 17th May 2023, 14:10 BST

You can find the full results here from all four days.

The sheep shearing committee wishes to express its thanks to Lister Shearing for the provision of shearing machines, equipment and technical assistance, shearing vests and t-shirts for all competitors for the duration of the show. Thanks are extended to all who provided, housed, crutched, transported sheep in preparation for the competitions.

Thanks also to all judges, section stewards, officials, commentators and IT support. A special thank you to Mrs Norma Hoy for presenting a trophy in memory of Mr Walter Hoy who is greatly missed by the shearing committee.

And, finally, thank you to all the sponsors for their support of the shearing and wool handling at Balmoral.

The committee looks forward to welcoming everyone back to Balmoral in 2024.

Madison Rafferty shearing in the ladies competition.

1. Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling at Balmoral

Madison Rafferty shearing in the ladies competition. Photo: NISSA

Stephen Wilson Novice wool handling champion, sponsored by Lucky Day Competitions.

2. Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling at Balmoral

Stephen Wilson Novice wool handling champion, sponsored by Lucky Day Competitions. Photo: NISSA

YFCU Advanced winners, sponsored by Lister Shearing.

3. Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling at Balmoral

YFCU Advanced winners, sponsored by Lister Shearing. Photo: NISSA

Sam McConnell- blade shearing National Champion.

4. Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling at Balmoral

Sam McConnell- blade shearing National Champion. Photo: NISSA

