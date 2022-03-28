Police release images of JCB machinery stolen from premises

The machinery is believed to have been stolen from premises in Strabane at 9.30pm on 16 March,

A blue DAF lorry was also stolen, however, it has since been recovered after it was located in County Donegal. Inspector Ken McDermott stated: “We have released photos of the machinery which is of significant value but, unfortunately, has not been located.

“If you know the whereabouts of any of these pieces of machinery or, if you’ve been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, call us on 101.

“I would reiterate our appeal that when this theft was carried out, Strabane town centre was busy with people attending a fun fair.

“If you were in the area around this time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or if you believe you saw the lorry being taken, get in touch with us.” You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/