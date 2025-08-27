Poor grain prices taking shine off early harvest

ARABLE farmers are facing a financially challenging year ahead as falling grain prices takes the shine off one of the earliest and most successful combining seasons in many years.

According to the latest AHDB Harvest Report, the picture across the UK as a whole is very varied though on average harvesting progress is outpacing five-year averages.

In Northern Ireland, reports suggest that, apart from a few fields of late-sown spring barley, the 2025 cereal harvest is virtually complete.

A similar picture is emerging from southern England, with the wheat harvest there well advanced with an average yield estimated at 7.3t/ha – which is 5.4% below the five-year average and 9.1% below the 10-year average.

The spring barley harvest is a little further behind though of good quality in the south of the country but more mixed the further north you travel. In Scotland, some two thirds of this year’s crop is still in the ground.

The AHDB report estimated the oats harvest as 89% complete with yields currently averaging 4.8t/ha, down 10% on the five-year average, with marked variation. Winter oat quality has generally been good, but spring oats have struggled, with both lower yields and specific weights.

Winter barley and oilseed rape harvests were completed earlier in August, both ahead of five-year averages.

Overall, harvest progress is running significantly ahead of recent years, with most winter cereals now cut, and many farmers expected to finish two weeks ahead of a typical season.

Helen Plant, AHDB Senior Analyst, said: “The 2025 harvest has been characterised by extreme variability – between farms, regions, and even within fields.

“For many, yields are well below average, though others are recording stronger results. However, across the board, lower grain prices this year will limit the financial returns.

“Coming after a difficult 2024, this is another challenging year for arable farmers. Despite this, harvest progress has been rapid, and the quality of wheat is a positive point as the season advances.”

Arable farmers in County Down are reporting high yields of both winter wheat and winter barley as they push to complete this year’s harvest, with grain quality said to be “excellent”. Yields of 4t/ac for winter barley and almost 5t/ac for winter wheat are not untypical on many farms

Spring barley crops have not fared as well, however, with yields averaging just short of 3t/ac.

Agronomist Richard Owens said an early harvest will give farmers in Northern Ireland more room to plan for next year.

“This is now allowing arable farmers to take a strategic approach in terms of how they develop their businesses over the coming 12 months,” he said.

“Getting cover crops established at the proper time is now an option. Many growers may also want to establish grass on land as part of the rotations that they implement.

“This week’s rain will help to boost germination rates within these crops.”