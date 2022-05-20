Power NI electricity tariff to increase by 27.5%

The increase will impact more than 461,000 households.

This is Power NI’s second tariff increase this year, and its biggest since October 2008.

A typical Power NI customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £204 per year, while customers with a prepayment meter will see a yearly increase of about £199.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, confirmed it will impact more than half of Northern Ireland’s households, many of whom are “already upset, worried, and angry about energy price increases”.

“While consumers get that price increases are happening due to global reasons, that knowledge does not help when it comes to paying their bills,” he commented.

“With 53 per cent of prepayment electricity consumers telling us they have had to cut back on food purchases to be able to afford a top up, many households are going to need significant financial support in the coming winter.

“At a minimum, this support should include re-running the Department for Communities Energy Payment Support Scheme for a wider group of people, and re-establishing the Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme that the Consumer Council worked hard to get off the ground in partnership with the Department, energy companies and Bryson Charitable Group.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help and support.

“We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, importantly, if possible, trying to save over the summer months to cover energy costs during winter 2022-23.

“In the longer term, this situation shows the importance of the Department for the Economy’s Energy Strategy Action Plan, that aims to tackle affordability and move Northern Ireland away from its dependence on fossil fuels.”

Power NI customers should think about switching payment option or billing method to benefit from its discounted offers to save money on their electricity bills.

The Consumer Council’s website has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.