Power of female entrepreneurship set to be celebrated at GoSucceed event

CELEBRATING the power of female entrepreneurship and transformation is at the core of an exciting event planned by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Go Succeed Team to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Empower Her: Transforming Experiences into Enterprises will take place on Friday, March 7, in the Everglades Hotel from noon-2pm.

The event will be led by Emer Maguire, whose own journey from science commentator through to musical comedy success is just one of the empowering stories which will feature at the event.

Throughout the afternoon the audience will hear from amazing female entrepreneurs who’ve turned adversity into success. They will share their journeys of resilience, innovation, and growth.

The keynote speaker for the event will be the inspirational Patricia Breslin. She will offer the audience invaluable insights on how to transform their experiences into thriving enterprises.

A single mother of six children, Patricia is also a transformational speaker, counsellor, and the creator of the Who Am I? programme, a 12-week journey designed to help individuals rediscover their identity, build resilience, and create a purposeful future.

With a powerful combination of lived experience and professional expertise, Patricia specialises in guiding individuals who have faced domestic violence, trauma, or life transitions toward healing and empowerment.

Having overcome her own challenges, including domestic violence, addiction recovery, trauma, bulimia and her personal transformation, Patricia now dedicates her life to helping others break free from limiting beliefs, reclaim their self-worth, and step into their full potential. She is also a TedX speaker, hypnotherapist, and NLP practitioner, using a blend of therapeutic and coaching techniques to inspire lasting change.

This is a free event, but places are limited. Encouraging people to sign up early, Rachel Gallagher, Business Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “This is an unmissable opportunity to connect with like-minded women, get inspired, and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship – just in time for International Women’s Day.

“We are delighted to have such strong and inspiring women as Emer and Patricia joining us for the event, and I know their personal stories will give our audience members lots of great tips and ideas which they can use to help boost their business, take the next step forward in their own career or make an important change in their personal life.

“As well as hearing these powerful testimonies, the Empower Her event will also allow lots of time for networking and making those important connections which we know are so beneficial to small and growing businesses.”

Tickets for the Empower Her: Transforming Experiences into Enterprises are now available on glistrr. Tickets are free, but please register as soon as possible to secure your place.

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support, including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan at every stage of their growth journey.

For further information on the support programmes available to set up and grow your business through Derry City and Strabane District Council visit derrystrabane.com/business