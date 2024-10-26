Producers hear about latest innovations at Foyle Food Group’s Autumn Nutrition Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 200 producers attended Foyle Food Group’s Autumn Nutrition Event on Friday 11th October to hear about the newest innovations and listen to presentations from Gareth Anderson, independent nutritionist at FarmGate Nutrition and Gyles Dawson from Rural Support.

In addition to the range of presentations discussing the latest research being trialled on the farm, attendees received Foyle hi-vis t-shirts, hats and a steak dinner.

The event focused on farm management, livestock performance and soil health.

Foyle Food Group’s Agricultural Technology Specialist, Wilson Marshall, explained the Farm Management Software used on the farm.

Foyle’s herd is managed via GMG e-farm. This ensures all compliance records are up to date. All cattle are weighed off the unit to continually monitor cattle performance.

The physical performance parameters are then coupled with financial performance to determine the origins of best performers. Feed data is monitored through Alltech and Keenan integration which considers dry matter intake and feed cost analysis.

Since 2023, cattle performance has improved significantly. Daily liveweight gain is currently 1.8kg on average compared to 1.5kg last year. Additionally, dry matter intake has decreased from 13.2kg to 13.14kg and feed conversion ratio has improved from 8.8 to 7.3.

Several factors have influenced these improvements including the introduction of FerAppease on the farm. Also, ground maize has been replaced with rolled maize and composition of the diet has been altered to reduce silage component by 4kg which is replaced with concentrates. In financial terms this equates to an additional return of 81p/head/day and £48.60 per animal during the duration of the finishing period.

Cara Moore, Agricultural Communication Specialist at Foyle, highlighted the newest technology and innovative products being used on the hill and finishing farm enterprise.

In collaboration with Monil, an innovative Norwegian tech start-up, Foyle have been able to demonstrate efficient upland grazing through a virtual fencing application.

This project is taking place on Foyle’s hill enterprise, spanning over 520 acres. It complements the Hill Suckler Project which demonstrates how to produce a superior weanling from medium sized blue grey cross Galloway cows using top 1 per cent Aberdeen Angus genetics.

Previously, cattle would have spent more time in lowland areas, poaching, overgrazing and not moving into higher areas to utilise this forage. Now, cattle can be continuously monitored from a smartphone and are managed within a “virtual fence” using sound and power signals connected to a solar-powered collar.

This allows the cattle to be kept together in a more condensed group which is also benefitting conception rates. They are rotated frequently around the hill, allowing more efficient grass utilisation to prolong the grazing season.

There is a strong focus on ensuring the highest levels of animal welfare are maintained on the farm. “FerAppease” is a new product being trialled to treat animals arriving onto the farm to reduce stress and promote better performance. This is a synthetic analogue of the Maternal Bovine Appeasing Substance (MBAS), naturally secreted from the mammary gland in suckling cows which induces an appeasing effect on nursing offspring. FerAppease is topically applied on the skin above the muzzle and behind the poll which then stimulates regions of the amygdala and hypothalamus in the brain to decrease stress consequences in the animal. This can be applied to any situation that might be stress-related, including disbudding, castration and weaning. Results have been positive on the farm, with significant increases to feed intakes during the transition period, equating to an extra 5-10kg of liveweight gain over the finishing period.

FerAppease was officially launched in the UK at the British Cattle Veterinary Association (BCVA) congress in Newport Wales this week from October 17-19. The sole agent for the product in the UK is Calibre Control.

Soil Health was the focus of Catriona Marshall, agricultural innovation specialist’s presentation.

She discussed how Foyle are focusing heavily on improving soil health as a long-term objective. Currently, baseline soil health indicators are being monitored and recorded on the ‘Soil Mentor’ app such as VESS, infiltration rate, presence of rhizosheaths and fungi: bacteria ratios.

Using a tow and fert machine, chemical nitrogen applications have reduced by up to 60 per cent and biological agents including molasses and seaweed can be applied.

Other regenerative agricultural practices are being implemented such as creating and applying vermicast, a by-product of worm digestion. This product is rich in N, P, K and micronutrients, beneficial soil microbes, bacteria and fungi. It is also high in humus which helps improve soil structure, water retention and encourages worm populations to increase in the soil.

Animal nutrition

Independent nutritionist, Gareth Anderson, from FarmGate Nutrition delivered an interesting presentation on beef cattle diets on the Foyle Farm.

He explained that dry matter intake (DMI) of the finishing cattle on the farm is approximately 2.2 per cent of cattle’s bodyweight and advised that a total mixed ration (TMR) should not exceed 50 per cent.

He emphasised the importance of neutral detergent fibre (NDF) in the diet, as the value of adding hay can be “underestimated”. 0.5kg of hay is added to the diet with hay being preferred to straw due to cost.

No soya products are used on the farm and protein sources are derived from high quality silage and maize distillers. He also spoke about the mineral additives including Glycopass, RumenAid 250, Rumenate and Elensis.

Rural Support

Gyles Dawson from Rural Support, outlined the work the organisation does with farming families, dealing with stress, anxiety and sudden loss.

The charity has a team of staff and councillors which work discreetly with farmers going through challenging times and offer farmers guidance to deal with theirsituation.

There were also donations made to Rural Support on the night.