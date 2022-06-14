Productive block of land extending to 32.36 acres on the market for over £390,000

The arable land at Lammerview is situated in the heart of the stunning East Lothian countryside in a rural, yet accessible position.

It is approximately half a mile to the north of the East Lothian village of Athelstaneford, widely regarded as the birthplace of Scotland’s national flag, the Saltire.

Land at Lammerview. Image: Galbraith

The land, generally level in aspect, comprises an area of Grade 3.1 arable land, benefitting from excellent access from the public road.

Duncan Barrie, Galbraith partner handling the sale, said: “The sale of land at Lammerview represents an excellent opportunity as a whole, or is also available in two separate lots.

“It will appeal to local farming interests keen to expand their existing operations or those considering other amenity or equestrian uses.

Land at Lammerview. Image: Galbraith

“The area in which the farmland is located is renowned for its fertile soils, which support the production of a wide variety of arable and vegetable crops.

“The surrounding area is also well catered for by a range of agricultural suppliers, merchants, and machinery dealers with a successful local machinery ring available to provide additional resources as and when required,” he ended.

Land at Lammerview, by Athelstaneford, North Berwick, is for sale through Galbraith as a whole at offers over £390,000, or in two lots as follows:

Land at Lammerview. Image: Galbraith

Lot 1: 7.028 Ha (17.36 Acres) of land – offers over £210,000

Lot 2: 6.071 Ha (15.00 Acres) of land – offers over £180,000