Changes to Northern Ireland’s Maedi Visna (MV) free sheep status, and the withdrawal of Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) funding, is “concerning for the future of the sheep sector”.

The comment was made by the Ulster Farmer’s Union and National Sheep Association following an industry meeting held on 9 October which outlined the implications of the disease and DAERA’s proposed MV status changes.

UFU hill farming chair, Alastair Armstrong, commented: “Over 100 commercial and pedigree sheep farmers attended the industry meeting, voicing their concerns on the proposed changes to NI MV sheep testing.

“Keeping NI free from MV is vital for our animal health and trading status. However, DAERA is withdrawing its funding for MV testing and is asking the industry to implement a scheme that would be funded by farmers.

Over 100 commercial and pedigree sheep farmers attended the industry meeting. (Pic: stock image)

“Any type of testing, accreditation or control scheme will be an additional expense to farmers at a time when they are already facing low profit margins.

“The loss of MV control measures at borders is a major concern because if MV is transmitted into NI flocks, they would become less efficient, profitable and sustainable having a knock-on effect on the NI sheep sector.

“Sheep farmers feel like they have been completely forgot about by DAERA. The withdrawal of MV funding is the latest blow that they are having to deal with.

“With the way things stand currently, they are still set to lose 17 per cent of the Basic Payment Scheme and there is no more funding for the sheep scab scheme. All of which are placing the industry in jeopardy.”

Edward Adamson, National Sheep Association, added: “Farmers are anxious if control measures are removed, it would undo their hard work in ensuring NI’s current MV free status.

“The sheep industry wants to maintain the status quo for MV currently and cannot allow the MV floodgates to open. Infection rates are continuing to rise in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, and if NI stops restrictions on the health status of imports, this disease has the potential to become widespread.

“Sheep farmers are willing to act responsibly with biosecurity, quarantine and purchasing from high health flocks, however all this is useless if DAERA remove controls.

“The main clinical signs of MV are progressive paralysis, wasting, arthritis and chronic mastitis and is detected in older animals as symptoms lie dormant for several years.”

Moving forward, the UFU and NSA have said they will continue to engage with industry stakeholders to find a workable solution that will protect the industry from MV and safeguard the future of the sector.