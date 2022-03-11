£2,000,000 support scheme announced for Northern Ireland pig farmers

The scheme, which will open next month, is targeted at pig farmers who have been financially impacted by the effects of weakening markets, increased feed costs and getting pigs moved off the farm for slaughter.

Announcing the scheme, Minister Edwin Poots said: “I am very aware of the challenges pig producers have faced in recent months and I am convinced that the sector needs emergency financial support at this time.

“I, therefore, intend to direct my Permanent Secretary to deliver a support scheme that will target those farmers who have been impacted most.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking News

The scheme will make payments to those pig producers who incurred price penalties on pigs that were outside contract specifications from September 2021 to February 2022.

Eligible pig producers will be invited to apply through DAERA Online Services when the scheme opens in April.

Further information and details will be published on the DAERA website at that time.

Mr Poots added: “Many of the issues are due to factors outside the farmers control such as international supply and demand, labour availability in the processing sector, and repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.