Quality Meat Scotland and Alltech host exclusive preview of global World Without Cows documentary

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) successfully hosted an exclusive preview screening of the global documentary World Without Cows in collaboration with Alltech on Tuesday 12 November 2024 for an agriculture stakeholder audience at The Pavilion at Ingliston, Edinburgh.

On a world-wide exploration with those on the frontlines of agriculture and science, filmmakers Brandon Whitworth and Michelle Michael set out to answer the film’s central question: Are we better off in a world without cows?

Through conversations with experts in environmental and agricultural science, they examined the real impact of cows on our world, exploring their cultural and economic significance, their role in nourishing populations, and their impact on the climate.

They discovered that while cows account for 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, they also play crucial roles in keeping the soil healthy, pulling carbon from the air into the ground, supporting biodiversity on grazing lands, and turning waste we can’t eat into nutrient-dense food we need. The objective and evidence-informed documentary found cattle have a significant role in enabling people and our planet to thrive.

John McCulloch, Sarah Millar, Claire Taylor and Matthew Smith at an exclusive preview screening of the global documentary World Without Cows in Edinburgh

Sarah Millar, CEO of QMS said: “It was a pleasure to host in partnership with Alltech an early screening of a powerful film before its public release, which challenges the often unfair narrative surrounding cows, and spotlights their vital role in our lives as well as the sustainability of our farming practices.

“Thank you to our industry attendees and panel of experts who took part in a thought-provoking audience Q&A following the screening on such an important topic."

Matthew Smith, vice president of Alltech, emphasised the importance of understanding the full picture.

He said: “The World Without Cows documentary explores the complexity of the contributions of cattle to our ecosystems and food systems. By sharing these insights, the documentary aims to promote a more informed dialogue about the role of cows in sustaining our planet and its people.”

Sarah Millar hosted the audience Q&A with a panel of experts including:

Matthew Smith, vice president of Alltech

John McCulloch, trainee auctioneer and former SAYFC agri chair

Claire Taylor, agriculture commentator and Nuffield Farming Scholar 2023

For those interested in exploring the themes of the documentary further are invited to visit the World Without Cows website.