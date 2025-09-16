Quality Meat Scotland hits the road – meet us at marts across Scotland

The Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) team is heading to livestock marts around the country this autumn – and they’d love you to stop by for a chat.

These visits are a chance for farmers, auctioneers and industry professionals to speak directly with the QMS team, ask questions, and learn more about our internationally recognised Quality Assurance Schemes. Covering the entire red meat supply chain, our schemes showcase Scotland’s world-leading standards in animal welfare, production and traceability.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity at QMS, said: “We’re really looking forward to meeting with farmers, auctioneers and industry stakeholders across Scotland. These market days give us the perfect opportunity to connect face-to-face, answer questions, and explain how our assurance schemes work.

“We’re here to support our members and the wider community – so whether you’re already involved or simply curious, come and say hello.”

The QMS mart visits are part of our strategy to position Scotland as the premium choice for red meat, ensuring those at the heart of the industry are informed, involved and supported.

Where to find us:

Wednesday 24 September 2025 – Shetland Rural Centre, Shetland

Tuesday 30 September 2025 – Lockerbie Mart, Lockerbie

Tuesday 14 October 2025 – Oban Livestock Centre, Oban

Wednesday 22 October 2025 – Stirling Agricultural Centre, Stirling

Tuesday 28 October 2025 – Dingwall Mart, Dingwall

Friday 21 November 2025 – Thainstone Centre, Inverurie

Monday 1 December 2025 – Lanark Agricultural Market, Lanark

For more details about the Quality Assurance Schemes, visit qmscotland.co.uk/integrity-assurance. Questions?

Email [email protected] or call 0131 510 7920.

QMS look forward to seeing you at the marts and working together to keep Scotland’s red meat industry world-class.