Race is on to raise £100k for charity

Pictured are some of the charities hoping to raise thousands of pounds by taking part in the Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon. Pictured (l to r) is the Antrim Coast Half Marathon race organiser, James McIlroy, with Philip Kee from Concern Worldwide, Orla Copeland from British Heart Foundation, Kelly McDonald from Women’s Aid, Beth Alexander from Welcome Organisation, Nicola Henry from EY Foundation, Daniella Timperley from White Ribbon NI, Nicole Black from Tiny Life and Annie Blanchard from GivenGain.

THE organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon are supporting hundreds of charity fundraisers who hope to raise an estimated £100k for good causes in just one day.

The ambitious target is something that Antrim Coast Half Marathon race organiser James McIlroy thinks is possible.

“We are partnering with over 20 charities across Ireland and the UK,” said James. “We’re so proud to be able to give these organisations a platform like this which is only possible due to the support shown by the participants every year who run the Antrim Coast Half Marathon from around the world.

“The race is one of the fastest on the World Athletics calendar and we’re delighted to be ranked 7th in the world for 2024. The race is televised live so our charities will have a global audience they can showcase their causes to.

“Moreover, it’s also one of the most scenic half marathons out there so people can enjoy a good view whilst running,” continued James.

The charities taking part include Sport in Mind, Dementia UK, Irish Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy UK, and Action for Children.

Keith Smith, from the Children's Kidney Fund NI, said: “We’re so thankful to be involved in this year’s Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

“Opportunities like this make a real difference to small, local charities like ours. Every runner supporting Children’s Kidney Fund NI helps us provide vital support to children living with kidney disease and their families across Northern Ireland.”

Orla Copeland, Fundraising Manager for British Heart Foundation NI, said: “We’re delighted to team up with the Antrim Coast Half Marathon to encourage runners to be aware of their heart health and help fund our lifesaving research, so we can give people more time with the ones they love.”

Emma McGivern, from the Southern Area Hospice, said: “Southern Area Hospice is delighted to be chosen as one of the beneficiary charities at the Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon. We are incredibly grateful to the race organisers, James and Ruth, and we’re excited to offer our supporters the chance to participate in this prestigious event.”

Sinead Gillespie, National Fundraising Lead at the Irish Cancer Society, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to the Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon for allowing us to be part of such a powerful event.

“Donations raised through this event help fund expert cancer nurses, groundbreaking cancer researchers and a range of vital services to help people navigate cancer. We know our runners will take to the course with pride and purpose.”

Ben Grey, Fundraising Manager and Run Ambassador, Sport in Mind, said: “We’re so grateful to the Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon for their generous support of our charity.

“They are a lighthouse in the industry showing how to really support charities as an event organiser. The funds and awareness will allow us to continue using sport and physical activity to support people experiencing mental health challenges. It’s fantastic to be part of such an inspiring event.”

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon began with just 62 participants and now attracts over 6,000 participants every year, including world-class athletes like Sir Mo Farah. It takes place this year on Sunday, August 24.

James continued: “For 2025, we’ve adjusted the first 3km to make it even faster. The course has a gentle downhill gradient after the 7km mark, and with the cliffs providing shelter from the wind, the conditions are perfect for fast times should our runners be after a personal best.”

Registrations are now open for the 2025 race, with spots expected to sell out quickly. Runners from all over the world are invited to join the event and experience the race that has earned a reputation for its exceptional atmosphere, scenic beauty, and fast times.

To sign up and for more information, visit www.antrimcoasthalfmarathon.com