A new year of club meetings has begun, and members have taken part in different activities including a games night, go-karting, disability sports night, Fright Night, a talk from Grassmen and an exchange with Lylehill YFC.

The competition calendar began with the Randalstown boys showing off their football skills at the boys football finals where the junior team were placed second and the seniors came third.

Gemma Dickey continued her public speaking success streak gaining first place in the prepared section at county level, and then going on to win first place overall at the finals.

Members from Randalstown YFC enjoying a night go-karting

Ethan Nesbitt gained third place in the 12-14 age category of the Live to Dead online competition.

Floral art was up next where Kelsey Cameron placed third in the 14-16 age category, Erin Crawford came second in the 18-21 category, and Steven Doole and Elizabeth Adair gained second and third place in the 21-25 section.

Member success continued at group debating where one junior and one senior team went on to win third place at the Northern Ireland finals of the competitions.

Randalstown YFC have been keeping up their charity work recently after firstly handing over a cheque to the Macmillan Unit in Antrim for £531 raised at their annual church service.

A great night was had at Randalstown’s annual club dinner and prize giving where they held a raffle in aid of the Community Rescue Service and donated £632 to the worthy cause

In October 12 club members plus a few friends braved stormy weather conditions and abseiled down the Europa Hotel to again raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The club were pleased to announce that over £2,000 was raised all together after the event.

The club looks forward to what the rest of the winter programme has in store.

