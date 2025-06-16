Randalstown YFC have been enjoying a very busy year so far

This year has so far been a jam packed one for Randalstown YFC.

In February, the club performed “Rock the Boat!” at the YFCU Arts Festival Heats in Ballymena Academy, produced by Georgia and Leanne Nicholl.

They kicked off the sports season with their annual club sports night at Randalstown Rugby Club, with 32 football teams and 10 tug of war teams.

Randalstown YFC also participated in Randalstown’s big spring clean, hosted by Tidy Randalstown. They stripped ivy and weeds from fences, litter picked and even took down some branches.

Randalstown YFC members along with Tidy Randalstown during the big spring clean. Picture: Randalstown YFC

They then spent the day litter picking their own area, the Caddy Road.

May was busy, three relay teams ran legs of the Belfast City Marathon, with club leader Oisin McAteer taking on the full 26.2 miles.

This raised over £2,500 to add to their chosen charity, the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

There will be one final fundraising event later in the summer.

Leanne and Georgia Nicholl, on stage at the arts festival competition. Picture: Randalstown YFC

If you wish to donate, committee members are accepting cash or the JustGiving page can be found via their Facebook.

They held their annual neon themed barbecue which was held on May 10th, with a great turn out and the sun even came out too.

Balmoral Show was another triumph with the boys’ tug of war team winning the novice competition, their hard work and dedication paid off.

Randalstown YFC recently won the Co Antrim heats of the Build It competition, which involved building and decorating a bird house.

Junior members, Andrew Ewart, Harry Livingston, Glenn Walker, Jamie McNeilly and Matthew Ewart enjoying Randalstown YFC sports night. Picture: Randalstown YFC

The club has progressed to the final which will be held at Limavady show. The winning bird house has since been donated to Groggan Primary School.

On June the 23rd, the club wants your support at the tug of war competition as part of Randalstown Civic Week.

After last year's successful event, they are back hosting an event with the support of the Arches Association.

This competition is open to all. Whether you are a local business or organisation, a keen friend group, or a competitive family, Randalstown YFC want you to come try out the rope and enjoy the thrill of tug of war.

Club leader Oisin McAteer completing the Belfast City Marathon. Picture: Randalstown YFC

It’s a great opportunity to test your strength and continue the fun after the bike ride in Shane’s Castle.

The club will also be hosting mini games from 7.30pm to entertain spectators before the competition begins.

If you are interested in pulling the rope, contact Randalstown YFC Facebook page or download an entry form from www.randalstownarches.com (also available at the Arches Office).