Rare Fermanagh farmland has been safeguarded for nature with newest nature reserve

A unique 90-acre area of farmland in Co Fermanagh, brimming with wildflower meadows, bird-friendly hedgerows and ancient woodland, has been purchased by nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife as its newest nature reserve.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When news of the land’s sale emerged last winter, Ulster Wildlife moved swiftly to safeguard the haven for future generations, thanks to funding support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Wildlife Trusts, and gifts in wills from Ulster Wildlife supporters.

Located near Derrygonnelly, Fedian Nature Reserve (pronounced feyd-jan) is a living example of traditional, pre-war farmland, previously owned by the Nixon family and sympathetically managed by local grazier George Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Untouched by fertiliser and slurry, its rich mosaic of habitats is a haven for wildlife, including threatened species such as red squirrels, pine martens and otters as well as woodcocks, marsh fritillary butterflies and a wealth of wildflowers, with wildlife surveys expected to reveal much more.

Fedian’s rich mosaic of habitats - meadows, hedgerows and ancient woodland - are a rare remnant of Northern Ireland’s natural heritage and a living example of nature-friendly farming that Ulster Wildlife will now protect and showcase for future generations.

Peter McEvoy, director of land management at Ulster Wildlife, said: “When we first stepped foot on Fedian over eight years ago through our Environmental Farming Scheme Group programme, we knew it was a special place, reminiscent of fields that time had forgotten.

“It is home to one of the few remaining remnants of species-rich grassland and centuries-old woodland in Northern Ireland – two vanishing landscape types that tell the story of what’s been lost, and what we still have time to protect.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a site of exceptional nature value, something that would take tens, if not hundreds, of years to recreate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re able to award £150,000 to help acquire the species-rich grasslands of Fedian.

Wildflowers such as early purple orchids blanket the grasslands of Fedian in spring and summer – thanks to traditional grazing and sensitive habitat management.

“We’re committed to supporting nature recovery, and with Ulster Wildlife securing this haven for nature, it means that this vital habitat and the species found there can thrive.

“It’s a wonderful example of our natural heritage, combining precious, ancient woodland and an intact example of pre-war farmland.

“We’re so pleased that people will be able to connect with this untouched landscape, whether through its use as a nature-friendly farming demonstration site or on a guided walk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fedian Nature Reserve will continue to be actively farmed, with low numbers of cattle grazed across the site to maintain the wildflower-rich grasslands awash with orchids in summer, from early purple to yellow bird’s nest, to swathes of devil’s bit scabious. Grazing is also a vital to ensure the population of Europe’s most threatened butterflies – the marsh fritillary - which thrives there, along with the locally rare dingy skipper butterfly.

A view across the species-rich grasslands and ancient woodland of Fedian Nature Reserve, overlooking Lough Erne – a unique 90-acre farmland haven which has now been secured for nature by Ulster Wildlife.

While Fedian will not be open for general public access, the nature reserve will serve as a model for nature-friendly farming, with the charity hosting demonstration events, knowledge-sharing with local farmers, and annual guided walks for the community and Ulster Wildlife members.

With continued collaboration with neighbouring landowners through its Environmental Farming Scheme programme, Ulster Wildlife aims to extend habitat connectivity and support nature’s recovery across a wider Fermanagh landscape.

Peter McEvoy continued: “This is not just about protecting a unique wildlife haven; it’s about demonstrating what farming and nature conservation can look like side by side. Our aim is for Fedian Nature Reserve to become a beacon for nature-friendly land management, and we’re delighted to have been able to secure its future for generations to come.”

To find out more about how you can help safeguard nature by leaving a gift in your will, visit ulsterwildlife.org/legacy