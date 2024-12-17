REAL Success helps the RABDF recruit new chief executive

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) recently recruited a new chief executive – an important decision that meant it took a different approach to normal, with great results.

Instead of managing the process themselves, RABDF chose to work with Solihull-based agricultural recruitment expert REAL Success. It seemed a natural step as the firm’s Paul Harris and James Harris had already been providing advice to the board.

After liaising with the RABDF’s chairman Robert Craig, James produced the job advert, promoted the position, helped sift candidates and managed the interviews, with the result being the appointment of Hayley Campbell-Gibbons.

“Paul and James understand RABDF,” said Robert. “They had worked with us before; they are corporate partners of the organisation and seemed an ideal choice to be able to help us recruit for this high-level role given their expertise. We had a lot of applicants, and they helped narrow them down to five people to interview.”

“It was vital for RABDF, as a charity, to carry out the recruitment process to the highest standards, which is why it reached out to REAL Success,” added Robert.

“We have a responsibility to do everything correctly, fairly and legally,” said Robert. “As we were recruiting at executive level it was essential that we got professional help from a business that understands us, and to get a successful outcome with longevity. REAL Success has built a strong reputation for itself in farm and agricultural recruitment.”

James enjoyed the challenge of finding the right candidate: “It was interesting to be working with a charity and helping them recruit at this top level,” he said.

“Robert explained how deeply involved they wanted us to be with the process and we worked closely together to make sure it ran smoothly and professionally. It was important for RABDF to get the right person for the role and to help drive the organisation forward. We feel we have helped achieve this with the appointment of Hayley.”

Robert is also now feeling positive for the future of RABDF, with Hayley having officially taken up her position in November. “We are excited as a board to have Hayley in the role,” he said. “It is great to have someone with energy and a vision that fits with our brief.”

For more information visit: https://real-success.co.uk/