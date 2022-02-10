Red diesel changes causing concern for meal and lime suppliers in NI
Some meal and lime suppliers have been voicing their concerns over the removal of the red diesel rebate this April.
Sectors that will be affected by the rule changes are continuing to contact Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, with concerns about the impact it will have on their business operations.
Mr Irwin has been discussing concerns with individuals involved in the lime and meal industry, who are very worried about the significant added costs the rebate removal will bring.
Mr Irwin commented: “It is of course important and welcome that, generally, agriculture has been exempted from the rebate removal.
“However, this is no safety net for the industry, as agriculture relies on a whole network of other sectors to make it work smoothly.
“For instance, the quarry industry, the construction industry and meal and lime suppliers are absolutely vital in this chain and this rebate will very obviously have an impact, as those involved in those sectors have stated to me.”
He continued: “In my own constituency, we share a land border with the Republic of Ireland where the green diesel rebate will continue and there are, therefore, concerns from a competition perspective which must be taken into account.
“Individuals in the various product industries have genuine concerns, and those in agriculture also have concerns as the products and services they use will be impacted by this fuel rebate removal also.
“I have raised these issues with the Treasury and I will continue to voice my concerns that the current climate is certainly not the right time for such a huge upheaval to be visited on our economy, given the fact we are emerging from a pandemic and energy prices generally have rocketed considerably in the last few months,” Mr Irwin concluded.
See also: Red diesel will not be permitted for tractor runs or ploughing matches from 1 April; Here are some of the questions answered by HMRC during red diesel webinar for farmers; What will the red diesel rules be for horticulture from 1 April 2022?