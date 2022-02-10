Red diesel changes causing concern for meal and lime suppliers in NI

Sectors that will be affected by the rule changes are continuing to contact Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, with concerns about the impact it will have on their business operations.

Mr Irwin has been discussing concerns with individuals involved in the lime and meal industry, who are very worried about the significant added costs the rebate removal will bring.

Mr Irwin commented: “It is of course important and welcome that, generally, agriculture has been exempted from the rebate removal.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Irwin MLA

“However, this is no safety net for the industry, as agriculture relies on a whole network of other sectors to make it work smoothly.

“For instance, the quarry industry, the construction industry and meal and lime suppliers are absolutely vital in this chain and this rebate will very obviously have an impact, as those involved in those sectors have stated to me.”

He continued: “In my own constituency, we share a land border with the Republic of Ireland where the green diesel rebate will continue and there are, therefore, concerns from a competition perspective which must be taken into account.

“Individuals in the various product industries have genuine concerns, and those in agriculture also have concerns as the products and services they use will be impacted by this fuel rebate removal also.