Red Diesel: With no viable alternatives for refrigeration, new rules are a ‘tax on food’

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association said the move will lead to significantly increased costs for chilled and frozen transport, with no additional environmental benefit.

Read: Red Diesel: Flush out tank between jobs contractors warnedMichael Bell, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), said the move is “not about the government making the food supply chain more sustainable”.

“There is no difference in terms of environmental impact between red or white diesel, and in the absence of commercially viable alternatives for refrigeration this move amounts to a tax on food,” he commented.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Bell, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association

“The food supply chain is not in a normal position at present and the whole supply chain is struggling to keep a lid on prices.

“Further taxing food distribution in this way at this time could have serious consequences not just for businesses here, but for consumers too.

“The war in Ukraine has caused a serious ripple effect on the global food system, causing supply chain disruption and price increases.”

Mr Bell continued: “Fuel prices are hurting consumers too, particularly in Northern Ireland where we have some of the most vulnerable people in the United Kingdom.

“Pressing ahead with a tax on food when families across the UK are experiencing a cost of living crisis will have devastating consequences.