Retail NI unveils third annual Supplier Showcase event celebrating local producers and manufacturers

Liam O’Connor, Sales and Marketing Director, Biopax Limited, Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive, Retail NI, Heather McCracken, Sales Manager, Hinch Distillery, and Peter Aikman, Business Development Manager, Bobby’s Foods Limited.

RETAIL NI, the leading voice for the independent retail and wholesale sector in Northern Ireland, has unveiled the highly anticipated return of its Supplier Showcase event.

Building on the success of last year’s event, this year’s showcase is set to be even more impactful, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Supported by key partners Biopax Limited, Hinch Distillery, Bobby’s Foods, Invest NI, and the Department for Business and Trade, the event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 3pm-6pm at Titanic Belfast.

The event is an opportunity for players in the retail and wholesale sectors to network with suppliers and promote and celebrate the huge contribution local producers and manufacturers make to the wider economy.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI and the driving force behind orchestrating the event, said: “Our Supplier Showcase is back, and it's bigger and better than ever. We're proud to have the support of Hinch Distillery, Biopax Limited, Bobby’s Foods, Invest NI and the Department for Business and Trade.

“These key partners share our commitment to promoting and celebrating the remarkable contributions of local producers and manufacturers in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Roberts is encouraging industry members to mark their calendars for this essential event.

Liam O’Connor, Sales and Marketing Director, Biopax Limited, highlighted the significance of this event: “Biopax Limited is proud to partner with Retail NI for this prestigious event. The Supplier Showcase is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to highlight their innovation and capabilities.

“We are delighted to support an initiative that fosters growth, strengthens industry connections and showcases the incredible talent within Northern Ireland’s business community.”

Heather McCracken, Sales Manager at Hinch Distillery, added: “Hinch Distillery is proud to be part of this event, which highlights the innovation and quality of local producers.

“We are passionate about supporting Northern Ireland’s food and drink sector and this showcase provides a vital platform for businesses to connect and grow.”

John Lucas from Bobby’s Foods said: “At Bobby’s Foods we are passionate about championing local businesses and we are thrilled to support the Retail NI Supplier Showcase. This event shines a spotlight on the creativity, quality and entrepreneurial spirit that make Northern Ireland’s retail and wholesale sectors so dynamic. We look forward to connecting with suppliers and celebrating their contributions to the industry.”

This year’s showcase will feature over 60 exhibits, allowing attendees to explore a diverse range of products and services from local suppliers.

More details about the event will be released in the coming weeks.