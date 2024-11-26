Retailers bring festive magic for charity partners this Christmas

SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Northern Ireland will continue their commitment towards their charity partners and local communities with a variety of plans to give back even more this festive season.

SPAR NI has been partnered with Marie Curie since 2017 and has raised an incredible £940,000 in that time. This Christmas, Marie Curie volunteers will be joined by staff from Henderson Group during the ‘SPAR an Hour’ campaign, where SPAR NI offers its retail space to the charity, enabling even more volunteers to hold bucket collections.

The funds collected will help Marie Curie bring care, comfort and joy in the coming weeks.

“Time is the ultimate gift we can give, an ethos which runs throughout Marie Curie,” said Conor O’Kane senior partnership manager for Marie Curie in Northern Ireland.

He continued: “We know that time is so precious, which our staff and nurses witness every day at our Belfast hospice and when providing care in the community, which is why they are so dedicated to giving every second of their time to our patients.”

Gary Stevenson, a Marie Curie volunteer added: “I have been volunteering for Marie Curie for fourteen years now and my favourite role is that of a collector as you meet and chat to some amazing people who stop to tell you their personal stories of Marie Curie care.

“It is very humbling and motivational to experience the generosity of the public first-hand, and to know that every £23 collected supports one hour of nursing care.

“I would encourage everyone to ‘SPAR an Hour’ and collect. The money you raise will make a real difference to families across Northern Ireland who are living with a terminal illness.”

Shoppers at SPAR and EUROSPAR stores will also find other ways of giving which have never been easier this Christmas.

The Christmas sandwich range for 2024 has recently arrived in-stores across NI, and 10p from the sale of each Christmas sandwich will be donated to Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children, EUROSPAR NI’s charity partner since 2011.

Shoppers can also pick up some magical Reindeer Dust in aid of Cancer Fund for Children, available across 90 EUROSPAR supermarkets in Northern Ireland, which will not only bring some festive magic to homes on Christmas Eve, but will help the charity which is dedicated to ensuring young people and their families who are impacted by cancer have access to the right support when it is needed the most.

Emma Bannon, partnership and philanthropy executive from Cancer Fund for Children added: “We at Cancer Fund for Children understand the devastating impact a cancer diagnosis can have on the whole family, and that beyond the essential medical care, there is often a family life that needs to be rebuilt.

“That’s why we’re so grateful for the ongoing support of EUROSPAR and all their incredible customers and communities who help us support families when they need us most.

“Every penny from sales of the Reindeer Dust will go towards our vital services, helping to ensure no child faces cancer alone this Christmas, children like Zion and his family.”

Zion was diagnosed with cancer two days before Christmas 2020 and his family’s plans for the festivities ceased. After being supported by Cancer Fund for Children, they were able to rebuild their love for the holidays.

Speaking on this, Zion’s mum Claire said: “Cancer Fund for Children have helped us have moments during Christmases since Zion was diagnosed to rebuild our love for the season and to have time together in a safe environment with other families living this new normal.

“When Zion was well enough, we stayed at Daisy Lodge and we attended the charity’s family events, meeting Santa and making happy Christmas memories again.

“These moments are so precious, especially during our very uncertain and foggy journey through Zion’s cancer diagnosis.”

Last month, the annual appeal for Tearfund was also launched throughout all SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores. ‘Break the Cycle of Poverty’ aims to raise £350,000 through shopper donations, which the retailer has committed to doubling. That means £700,000 could go towards people living in extreme poverty around the world.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI continued: “It is a privilege to be able to fundraise for our charity partners throughout the year, so at Christmas, our retailers aim even higher and get behind Marie Curie, Cancer Fund for Children, Tearfund and lots more community organisations and local charities in their neighbourhoods.

“This time of year is such a huge driver of those vital funds for local charities, and we’re committed to doing all that we can to provide whatever our charity partners need to keep their funds coming in.”

For more on SPAR and EUROSPAR NI’s charity partnerships, visit spar-ni.co.uk/marie-curie and eurosparni.co.uk/community/cancer-fund-for-children, and for more on the 2024 Tearfund Appeal, visit tearfund.org/spar.