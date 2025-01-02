Ring in 2025 with a safer home: Fire prevention tips to begin the New Year
During the winter period last year, NIFRS attended 189 accidental house fires, with cooking and electricity supply being the biggest causes. If a fire does start at home, do not tackle it. You should exit the property immediately and call 999.
NIFRS Group Commander Paul Morrow said: “We are appealing to people to be aware of how to stay safe from potential fire hazards in your home throughout the winter. We understand households may be looking at ways to save money on energy bills and seek alternative methods of heating and lighting their homes. However this can lead to serious dangers.
“We recommend that you should not run white goods, such as washing machines, tumble dryers or dishwashers, or charge devices, when you’re not at home or overnight whilst you’re asleep.
“Popular methods of staying warm include open fires, portable heaters and electric blankets. If lighting a fire, hire a suitably trained person to service your chimney, flue or appliance before you use it, and keep heaters away from soft furnishings. If using electrical devices check for visible wires and scorch marks, and never overload sockets.
“When you’re cooking, never consume alcohol or leave the oven unattended. Instead turn the cooker off and take the saucepans off the heat.
“Candles can make you feel relaxed and provide lighting in a room, however you should never leave them unattended and always remember to extinguish them if you think you’ll fall asleep.
“It is vitally important to have working smoke alarms on each level of your home so you are alerted to a fire and can escape quickly. By having a carbon monoxide detector in any room where you’re using gas or a fuel-burning appliance can protect you from carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t skip servicing boilers and gas appliances and remember to test all alarms regularly.
“During this time of year there are also risks outside of the home. Making simple preparations to your vehicles and considering weather and road conditions before you start your journey will make a difference when travelling.
“Finally, take time to check in with your older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are doing all they can to stay safe from fire. For more guidance and to complete our online home fire safety check visit www.nifrs.org.”
“As a Fire & Rescue Service we are here to support you so please put your safety first by following our winter advice and calling us to tackle fires.”
