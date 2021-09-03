Ronnie wins another 1st Open NIPA

R Bell and Sons won 1st Club in the Portadown based Edgarstowm

Winning another first Open NIPA today - Making that 82 xfirst NIPA Opens and 5 x first INFC Nationals. World class. Well done Ronnie and Claire Williamson.

NIPA Gowran Park (2) Young Bird Open 393/9568 – Race sponsored by David Mawhinney NIPA President – 1-1G Ron Williamson Newry and District 1464, 2-1E David Calvin Bondhill 1453, 3-2E David Calvin 1450, 4-2G Sands and Rice Ballyholland 1450, 5-3G Sands and Rice 1450, 6-4G Sands and Rice 1450, 7-3E R Buckley Annaghmore 1449, ,8-4E David Calvin 1448, 9-5G A Feeney and Son Gilford 1447, 10-1D J Greenaway Hills and Maze 1445, 11-5E R Buckley 1444, 12-2D Lavery Brothers Hills and Maze 1443, 13-6E A Craig Laurelvale 1443, 14-7E David Calvin 1441, 15-8E David Calvin 1441, 16-9E David Calvin 1441, 17-10E Rafferty and Toman Gilford 1441, 18-11E David Calvin 1440, 19-12E D Carville and Son Lurgan Soc 1440, 20-13E David Calvin 1440.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Cyril Beattie on behalf of Beyers, presenting the sponsorship to Fred Russel and Gregory McEvoy from NIPA

Section A 31/713 – Tadhg Kelly Coalisland and District 1393, Tadhg Kelly 1393, W Bleeks and Son Cookstown 1385.

Section B 57/1049 – Fleming Brothers Crumlin and District 1434, S and J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1420, S and N Maginty Muckamore 1418.

Section C 71/1368 – Higginson and Fasciolo Ballyclare and Dist 1434, Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel 1432, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1422.

Section D 49/1188 – Jeff Greenaway Hillsborough and Maze 1445, Lavery Brothers Hillsborough and Maze 1443, Johnston Brothers Colin 1433.

Congratulations Stevie Eglington taking the 1st 5 in Section H from Gowran Park

Section E 99/3148 – David Calvin Bondhill 1453, David Calvin 1450, Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1449.

Section F 15/312 – P and C McComb Crossgar HPS 1307, P and C McComb 1304, P and C McComb 1295.

Section G 43/1373 – Ron Williamson Newry and District 1464, Sands and Rice Ballyholland 1450, Sands and Rice 1450.

Section H 28/417 – Stevie Eglington Cookstown 1281, 1280, 1268.

Winner for Fleming Brothers of Crumlin, a Cheq w/f hen the big early bird locally and confirmed as 1st NIPA Sect B and 44th Open NIPA

NIPA race/date

Gowran Park (2) Monday 23rd August 2021 – Liberation at 10.45am wind Lt Easterly.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland and District – Tadhg Kelly 1393, 1393, 1380, 1350, 1350, B Morgan 1348. Congratulations Tadhg Kelly first and 2nd Section A Second Gowran Park.

Coleraine Premier HPS 11/242 – B and D Coyle 1369, 1369, T and J McDonald 1365, 1364, B and D Coyle 1357, 1357. Nice first and second to Bobby and Danny Coyle followed closely by the other in form loft of T and J McDonald.

Coleraine and County Derry - Coleraine and County Derry – D Platt and Son 1358, W and W Murdock 1340, D Platt and Son 1325.

Cookstown Social 6/192 – W Bleeks and Son 1385, 1360, J Campbell and Son 1355, 1346, W Bleeks and Son 1345, G Marshall 1343. This week’s winner from Gowran 2, W Bleeks and son, 6/192 pigeons to Kilkenny Gowran Park racecourse. Well done Willy and Billy Bleeks.

Dungannon – Isbaner Barttec 1337, 1330, Eamon Bleeks 1327, Isbaner Barttec 1316, 1312, M Pawlak 1296.

Windsor Social 2/37 – R and J Parke 1346 A and M Boyle 1326, 1312, R and J Parke 1294, 1283, 1273. This weekend winner was Jason Parke, well done.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 7/45 – J Quigley and Son 1192, Eamon Quigley 1131, 1111, Ray McMonagle 1089, N and C Doherty 1030, M Rabbett Snr 904. Amelia Earhart race result from Gowran Park 2. Big well done to Jimmy Quigley taken the top spot today that’s 3 x first this year well done. Jimmy would like to thank Paul Hegarty for breeding the winner this week, thanks lad.

Derry and District 6/98 – A McCrudden 1241, 1160, Paul Hegarty 1126, A McCrudden 1125, Jim Diamond 1121, A McCrudden 1114. Well done Tony McCrudden top flying as always lad.

Foyle RPS – Paul Maxwell Jun 1151, 1135, Tony Bradley 1124, Paul Maxwell Jun 1097, 1085, Tony Bradley 1073.

Londonderry PRS 1/16 - Leo Flanagan and Son 1241.965, 1217.669, 1120.833. Well done Leo Flanagan, winner in City of Derry Fed and Foyle Valley.

Maiden City 3/17 – Pat McLaughlin 1223, F Ramsey 1154, 1101, Pat McLaughlin 1098, F Ramsey 1090, Concannon Brothers 1040. Continuing his good run the Club Sec Pat McLaughlin takes first and 4th with only two birds entered.

Mourne and District –John Convey 1224, 1223, 1196, 1175, 1156, 1153.

Strabane and District 7/67 – Neil McGavigan 1192, 1191, Tommy Ferguson 1182, Neil McGavigan 1078, Declan McNulty 1059, Neil McGavigan 1025. Very well done to Neil McGavigan winning from Gowan Park 2, another hard race for the young birds. Neil wins with a full brother to Eddie’s McGettigan’s two good racers Bossy and Consistent, this first is a much-deserved win for Neil well done.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/84 – J Smyth and Son 1333, 1333, Young McManus and Sons 1328, J Smyth and Son 1326, Young McManus and Sons 1322, J Smyth and Son 1302. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – J Smyth and Son 1292.

Ballymena and District 5/70 – W and J Smyth 1389, 1378, R Service and Son 1376, 1371, W and J Smyth 1369, R Service and Son 1350.

Ballymoney HPS 10/175 – D Dixon 1412, 1412, D and H Stuart 1377, 1362, J Connolly 1292, 1291.

Dervock RPS – D and H Stuart 1377, 1302, C McCook 1230, S Laverty 959.

Broughshane and District 2/14 – Davy Houston and Son 1340, 1272, 1229.

Cullybackey HPS – J and J Greer 1413, Gary Gibson 1410, 1366, ,1342, 1342, C and R McIntyre 1330. Today’s Cullybackey result from Gowan park. Would like to thank Kenneth Kernohan for the gift of the sire of today’s winner down from the best of the Veermeerburgens. This pigeon was also 3rd Club and 24th Section last week.

Crumlin and District 4/86 – Fleming Brothers 1434, Sefton Thompson 1388, 1376, 1375, Fleming Brothers 1368, Sefton Thompson 1337. Winner was a Cheq w/f hen the big early bird locally and confirmed as first NIPA Sect B and 44th Open NIPA. Sire. A Blue van de Bulck from Kevin Morgan of Liverpool and the dam a Cheq Pied won 3rd North Coast Classic final from Rosscarbery.

Harryville HPS 9/130 L Mullan 1406, R H Clements 1401, A McBride 1382, R H Clements 1381, 1372, J Rock 1361

Muckamore HPS 4/80 – S and J Bones and T Yates 1420, S and N Maginty 1418, S and J Bones and T Yates 1391, S and N Maginty 1385, Magill and Lavery 1360, 1350. Well done to Jason and Trevor on winning today’s race from Gowran Park in the Muckamore HPS.

Randalstown HPS 3/70 –Stewart Brothers 1375, J McNeill and Son 1342, J Millar 1329, 1322, 1321, Stewart Brothers 1304.

Rasharkin and District – T Whyte 1367, 1361, Steele and McNeill 1351, J and M Milliken 1335, 1330, Steele and McNeill 1313. Danny Dixon – 1412, 1412, 1411, 1411, 1395, 1395, 1395, 1393. Congratulations to Trevor Whyte taking top spots from today’s Gowran Park race for the second week.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore HPS – Robert Buckley 1449, 1444, G Buckley and Son 1437, Robert Buckley 1433, G Calvin and Son 1432, G Buckley and Son 1426. Congratulations to Bob Buckley on winning today’s race from Gowran Park. This is Bob’s second win in the young birds this year. Well done indeed Bob, I knew you would get up early to beat your Auntie Eileen. Those 6 o’clock starts have paid off big time. Bob won first Section E in his last win and todays pigeon won’t be far away as well.

Armagh HPS 4/141 – D C and P McArdle 1426, 1424, 1418, P Duffy 1399, D C and P McArdle 1392, 1388. Armagh HPS. Result for Gowran Park. Well done to the lofts of D, Cand P McArdle taking the first three this week, and also, winning the club race.

Beechpark Social – Gregory McEvoy 1408, 1402, Carl Reynolds 1384.

Blackwatertown HPS – R G and G Donaldson 1419, 1398, Collins and Douglas 1390.

Bondhill Social 6/253 – David Calvin 1453, 1450, 1448, 1441, 1441, 1441. Well done Davy brilliant team performance. He has stuck with the For Van Loock pigeons for 20 years and they still doing the business.

Edgarstown 9/324 – first R Bell and Sons 1439, 2nd S Roycroft 1436, 3rd D Love 1434.157, 4th G and C Simmons 1434.072, 5th D Love 1433.850, 6th G and C Simmons 1433.478. Side bet - first S Roycroft, 2nd G and C Simmons. Well done Ronnie and Jason on a fine win in what was the best young bird race so far this season with most lofts getting maximum returns. Well done to all in the result.

Gilford and District – A Feeney and Son 1447, Rafferty and Toman 1441, 1439, A Feeney and Son 1423, Rafferty and Toman 1420, Moody Brothers 1419. Gilford RPS 2nd Growan Park club results well done Rafferty and Toman and NIPA result well done Alan.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1443, 1428, 1428. 1428, 1427, 1426.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1416, 1404, 1398.

Lurgan Social 17/503 – D Carville and Son 1440, Sean Curran 1435, 1435, 1435, 1435, S Anderson and Son 1433. Lurgan Social HPS Gowran park. Congratulations Dennis and all in the result.

Markethill 4/108 – J and H Muldrew and McMurray 1438, 1437, 1422, 1419, 1407, A Humphries and Son 1404. Well done to the two John’s.

Monaghan 7/190 – K Allister 1384, R Mulligan 1349, C and O Myres 1341, K Allister 1336, W Walker and Son 1335, 1315. Monaghan results for today’s Gowan Park. Congratulations to Keith Allister taking the red card with one well ahead of the pack. Well done Keith still going strong.

Portadown and Drumcree – 1. Larkin Brothers. 1429, 2. J Whitten and Son. 1404, 3. Larkin Brothers. 1397, 4. J Whitten and Son. 1382, 5. J Whitten and Son. 1377, 6. J Gordon. 1375.

2 Bird Club - 1. Larkin Brothers, 2. A McDonald. Nom - 1. A McDonald, 2. Sloan and Reid. Congratulations to Larkin Brothers for winning a great race today from Gowran Park, and well done to all members in the top ten.

Wilton Cross – H T and J Larkin 1407, Toman and Hamill 1402, 1401, G Douglas 1398, 1391, H T and J Larkin 1388. The Larkin boys taking the spoils from Gowran Park clocking another of the gift birds from Martin and Michael Johnston, thanks very much gents.

Jimmy and Jamie Greer are best from 2nd Gowran Park

The young bird racing season continued with the sixth race again from Gowran Park in County Kilkenny. As like the previous two weeks the race was flown on a weekday due to bad weather at the weekend. Birds were liberated on Monday 23rd August at 10.45am in a light easterly wind. Best bird in the local area was timed by former Kings Cup winner Jimmy Greer and his grandson Jamie Greer. The Cullybackey Flying Club partnership clocked at 14.02pm for the 158 mile fly to their Tullynahinnion Lofts just outside Portglenone to record velocity 1413ypm. Their winning blue chequer cock also wins 4th Section B and 150th Open NIPA. The cock was 3rd club and 24th Section B last week and is coming into form at the right time for the classic events. Sire was a gift from Keith Kernohan of Harryville and is from the best of his Vermeerbergen - Wilms stock. Dam is Staf Van Reet x Braspenning with the G. G. Sire of the winner coming from clubmate Gary Gibson. Nest best was Danny Dixon of Rasharkin who topped the Mid Antrim Combine on 1412. Other local club winners were Lexie Mullan of Harryville on 1406, W and J Smyth with the top two in Ballymena 1389, Stewart Brothers Randalstown 1375, Rasharkin fancier Trevor Whyte had the top three positions on 1367, Davy Houston and Son 1340 and Jimmy Smyth and Son the Ahoghill winners on 1333 Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Gowran Park 28/525 - D Dixon Rasharkin 1412, 1412, 1411, 1411, G Gibson Associate 1410, R H Clements Associate 1401, D Dixon 1395, 1395, 1395, 1393, W and J Smyth Ballymena 1389, A McBride Associate 1382, R H Clements Associate 1381, W and J Smyth Ballymena 1378, R Service and Son Ballymena 1376, Stewart Brothers Randalstown 1375, R H Clements Associate 1372, R Service and Son Ballymena 1371, W and J Smyth Ballymena 1369, T Whyte Rasharkin 1367, G Gibson Associate 1366, T Whyte Rasharkin 1361, J Rock Associate 1361, R H Clements Associate 1358, T Whyte Rasharkin 1355, J Rock Associate 1353, Steele and McNeill Rasharkin 1351.

Coleraine Triangle Gowran Park (2) - B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1369, 1369, T and J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1365, 1364, D Platt and Son County Derry 1358, B and D Coyle 1357, 1357, 1355, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1354, 1354, J McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1347,R and J Parke Windsor Soc 1346, L Hanson and Son Coleraine Prem 1344, T and J McDonald 1343, W and W Murdock County Derry 1340, L Hanson and Son 1337, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1334, J McSeveney 1328, A and M Boyle Windsor Soc 1326, D Platt and Son 1325.

Foyle Valley Combine 2nd Gowran Park 29/293 - L Flannigan and Son (L/D) 1241.965, A McCrudden (dandd) 1241.694, P McLaughlin (m/c) 1223.977, L Flannigan and Son (L/D) 1217.669, J Quigley and Son (a/e) 1192.207, N McGavigan (Strabane) 1192.025

N McGavigan (Strabane) 1191.668, T Ferguson (Strabane) 1182.696, A McCrudden (dandd) 1160.302, F Ramsay (m/c) 1154.295, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1151.200, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1135.504, E Quigley (a/e) 1131.958, P Hegarty (dandd) 1126.477

A McCrudden (dandd) 1125.662, T Bradley (Foyle) 1124.688, J Diamond (dandd) 1121.130, L Flannigan and Son (L/D) 1120.833, A McCrudden (dandd) 1114.476, E Quigley (a/e) 1111.927.

City of Derry Federation 2nd Gowran Park – L Flanagan and Son Londonderry 1241, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 1241, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1223, L Flannagan and Son 1217, J Quigley and Son Amelia Earhart 1192, A McCrudden 1160, F Ramsey Maiden City 1154, P Maxwell Jun Foyle 1151, P Maxwell Jun 1135, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1131.

Beyers sponsorship: Beyers kindly sponsored 20 bags to the NIPA for the prize winners of NIPA. Bude Old Bird - 10 bags sponsored from Beyers.

Beyers sponsorship – Bue 2021 Congratulations to the winners.

Obituary Robert Service (Ballymena)

Robert the highly esteemed chairman of Ballymena and District has passed away peacefully at home following a period of illness. R Service and Son only joined the Ballymena club a few years back after a lifetime in Harryville HPS where Robert served with distinction, long time secretary of the club and also a period as chairman, it was Robert for many years that arranged the dinner and prize presentation and I covered that many times. Since coming to Ballymena and District the loft has enjoyed its best racing winning many firsts up to and including first combine and section. For several seasons he has been chairman of Mid Antrim Combine and was a dedicated member of committee for both the Irish National Flying Club and (Irish Region) of the RPRA. The loft won first club in the race over the weekend of his passing and in a very sad time for the family wife Eva passed away a fortnight earlier. Robert will leave a big void in the local racing circles, a massive worker for the sport he will be sadly missed.

On behalf of all the officials and members and his many friends in the sport sincere condolences to the entire family circle, especially son Robin who also carries out a power of work in the local club and long may that continue.

At our last prize presentation of the club prior to Covid-19 I had a great night in the company of the family, things like this you never forget.