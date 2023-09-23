News you can trust since 1963
Rural Chaplain Diary

PCI Rural Chaplain Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
​You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are there to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 23rd September – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) weanlings, stores, sucklers

- Monday 25th September - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) – sheep

- Friday 29th September – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle

- Saturday 30th September – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

- Saturday 30th September – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep

The Rev Kenny Hanna is Rural Chaplain, covering four presbyteries: Armagh, Down, Iveagh and Newry.

Kenny grew up on a farm in the Mournes and continues to farm part-time.