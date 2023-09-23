Rural Chaplain Diary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are there to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Saturday 23rd September – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) weanlings, stores, sucklers

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Monday 25th September - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) – sheep

- Friday 29th September – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle

- Saturday 30th September – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

- Saturday 30th September – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep

The Rev Kenny Hanna is Rural Chaplain, covering four presbyteries: Armagh, Down, Iveagh and Newry.