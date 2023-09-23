Rural Chaplain Diary
PCI Rural Chaplain Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are there to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 23rd September – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) weanlings, stores, sucklers
- Monday 25th September - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) – sheep
- Friday 29th September – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle
- Saturday 30th September – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 30th September – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep
The Rev Kenny Hanna is Rural Chaplain, covering four presbyteries: Armagh, Down, Iveagh and Newry.
Kenny grew up on a farm in the Mournes and continues to farm part-time.