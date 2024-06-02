SCC Chartered Accountants join UFU

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is delighted to announce that SCC Chartered Accountants has become a corporate member.

With offices based in Cookstown, Moy, Armagh, Dundalk and London, SCC Chartered Accountants is the fastest growing accountancy practice across the UK and Ireland.

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive, Craig Scott, said: “It’s a very positive development to have SCC Chartered Accountants on board as our newest corporate member. This new relationship reflects their support for the farming community and Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry. SCC Chartered Accountants offers a range of quality-focused service to all clients, and we look forward to working with their team for the benefit of our members.”

Rory Moynagh, SCC Chartered Accountants director said, “We are delighted to join UFU and be able to assist its members and partners across a range of services, whether that be from an accounting, tax, business advisory, fundraising or restructuring perspective. Understanding our clients’ needs and delivering exceptional service is our top priority.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott pictured with SCC Chartered Accountants directors, Rory Moynagh and Sean Cavanagh. (Pic: UFU)

“SCC Chartered Accountants is the fastest-growing, award-winning, accountancy practice across the UK and Ireland. We have offices right across Northern Ireland; in Armagh, Cookstown, Moy and Omagh as well as Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland. Our cross-border dual trained team is dedicated to offering the very best strategic business solutions and advice.

“Regardless of whether you are a sole trader business looking to incorporate and expand; a SME business in need of accurate financial information to address some short-term cashflow constraints; or a large multinational corporation requiring external funding, our specialised team will be able to assist.”