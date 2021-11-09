SERVO T 6000: the new Pöttinger plough

The new SERVO 6000 T semi-mounted plough for the best working results.

Pöttinger, the arable farming specialist, is equipped for the future with the new generation of semi-mounted ploughs: The SERVO T 6000 is the result of many years of ploughing experience and intensive development work. The main beam section and the NOVA stone protection system have been revised from the ground up to optimise reliability.

The new semi-mounted ploughs are offered as Standard and PLUS versions (6 to 9 furrows) as well as NOVA and PLUS NOVA versions (6 to 8 furrows). NOVA and PLUS NOVA ploughs feature hydraulic stone protection with an adjustable triggering pressure of up to 2,200 kg to prevent damage to the plough and enable ploughing without interruption. The new series is available with a point-to-point spacing of 102 cm and an underframe clearance of 80 cm, or 90 cm as an option.

High cost

effectiveness

The TRACTION CONTROL system on the SERVO T 6000 actively transfers weight from the plough to the tractor. This means that up to 1,100 kg more load can be applied to the rear wheels while at the same time allowing the plough to track the ground perfectly.

As a result, wheel slip is minimised and fuel consumption is reduced by up to 3.5 litres per hectare. That is pure efficiency. In addition, harmful smearing of the rear wheels is reduced and the soil is conserved.

Additional ballasting of the rear axle is not required. Front ballast is sufficient because the weight of the plough is transmitted so that the rear tractor wheels are under constant load.

The new SERVO T 6000 has fewer greasing points - all easily accessible - to minimise maintenance requirements. In addition, all reversible points are DURASTAR quality as standard. This contributes to a significant increase in durability and cost effectiveness.

Quick and flexible

mounting

The mounting geometries of tractors keep on changing: Tyres have become larger and tractors are higher. Accordingly, Pöttinger have adapted and optimised the geometry of the new SERVO T 6000 to precisely match the dimensions of new tractors.

The semi-mounted plough is attached to the tractor using double sided linkage lugs. This configuration conveniently covers every possible geometry of mounting system. A long drawbar provides more space for turning manoeuvres and narrow entrances.

Simple and convenient: The SERVOMATIC control centre

The settings that need to be made on the new semi-mounted plough can be made easily and intuitively in just a few steps. The working depth is set using swing clips on the support wheel. The front furrow width can be adjusted using the turnbuckle on the stabiliser - or hydraulically as an option. If required, the working width on the PLUS and PLUS NOVA versions can be hydraulically adjusted to the site conditions, the application and the tractor power. This way, the best working results are always ensured. The triggering pressure of the NOVA stone protection system can be conveniently changed using a spool valve on the tractor - the maximum triggering force is 2,200 kg.

High strength and

durability

The plough beam has been engineered to absorb the loads acting on it during operation even better. The forces act in straight lines because deflections have been reduced to a minimum. This makes efficient use of the tractor’s pulling power. In addition, the newly designed construction protects all bearing points and mounted components.

Ready for everything