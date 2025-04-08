Sharp trade for sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to £306
Lighter lambs £151/21.2kg (712ppk) and fat ewes sell to £306
Lambs (over 25kg)
K O'Neill £200/32.2kg (621ppk) £180/30.9kg (582ppk) £180/32.3kg (557ppk) £179/29.9kg (598ppk) M Scott £186/31kg (600ppk) S Doherty £182/35kg (520ppk) £177/30.3kg (584ppk) C Doherty £181/32.9kg (550ppk) G McCaughey £180/29kg (620ppk) A McFarland £180/32kg (562ppk) R Wilson £179/35kg (511ppk) W Lyttle £179/34kg (526ppk) G Gillispie £178/30.4kg (585ppk) R McTeague £176/29kg (606ppk) L Galbraith £176/28.3kg (621ppk) K Quinn £175/28kg (625ppk) C McAweaney £174/27.7kg (628ppk) H Rafferty £173/28.3kg (611ppk) R Harpur £170.50/27.4kg (622ppk) S McEldowney £170/25.7kg (661ppk) and J Kerr £169.50/27kg (627ppk).
Lambs (22kg - 25kg)
F McEldowney £163.50/24.3kg (672ppk) C McAweaney £162/23.3kg (695ppk) F Cushenan £161.50/24.9kg (648ppk) W McLaughlin £161.50/24.1kg (670ppk) R McTeague £161.50/24.7kg (653ppk) £140/22.7kg (616ppk) B McGlinchey £158/24.5kg (644ppk) V Kitson £157/24.8kg (633ppk) G McCaughey £157/22kg (713ppk) W Lyttle £156/23.3kg (669ppk) J Mitchell £154/22.3kg (690ppk) J Moss £150/23kg (652ppk) D Stevenson £149/23kg (647ppk) T Turkington £148/22.3kg (663ppk) and A Roulston £148/23kg (643ppk).
Lambs (under 22kg)
J Watters £151/21.2kg (712ppk) £130/18kg (722ppk) S Kelly £148/20.8kg (711ppk) J Mitchell £142/20.5kg (692ppk) J Saunderson £140/21.3kg (657ppk) J Kelly £129/20.6kg (626ppk) V Kitson £128/20kg (640ppk) K Quinn £126/20kg (630ppk) A Roulston £126/18.6kg (677ppk) W Lyttle £120/19.5kg (615ppk) and J Bradley £118/16kg (737ppk).
Ewes
S Smyth £306 J Bradley £285 Brackenhill Farm £270 K Quinn £270 R Scott £270 MBlee £265 R Sproule £252 C Frazer £248 R Pinkerton £248 A Morris £246 K McGrath £242 R Wilson £230 £222 C Doherty £214 £200 A Morris £204 G McCaughey £204 M Scott £202 A Buchanan £200 S Smyth £200 B Hopper £200 R Sproule £194 G McCaughey £190 and B McIlwaine £190.
Ewes and Lambs
M Scott £405 (double) £400 (double) £395 (double) £320 (double) R Lennox £380 (triplet) £325 (triplet) £315 (triplet) £310 (triplet) £300 (triplet) £300 (triplet) G Hempton £355 (double) £355 (single) £330 (single) J Wilson £355 (double) £350 (single) £295 (double) £290 (double) H Rodgers £345 (double) J Nethery £325 (triplet) and D Stevenson £325 (single) £300 (double).
