Sheep farmers invited to open meeting about future of sector in NI and Maedi Visna (MV)
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are “changes ahead” which will not only affect pedigree breeders, but also commercial sheep farmers.
The meeting is to be held at 7.30 pm on Wednesday 9 October in Dungannon Rugby Club where information will be shared on the proposed changes and an industry group will be asking for thoughts from those involved in the sector.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To be discussed will be Maedi Visna (MV), a highly infectious viral disease affecting goats and sheep.
It is mainly transmitted through the ingestion of milk from a virus infected sheep, although disease can be spread within flocks through direct contact or contamination. The virus does not affect people and therefore there is no impact on human health. MV is an infectious, incurable and very slow developing condition which causes wasting and failing. The main clinical signs are progressive paralysis, wasting, arthritis and chronic mastitis.
MV has a long incubation period and cannot be detected early in an animal’s life. The signs are not normally visible until adulthood.
Keeping Northern Ireland free from MV is vital for the animal health and trading status.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As part of its surveillance programme, DAERA, at present, samples any new arrivals into NI from outside the province for the presence of the disease.
Animals imported from MV non accredited flocks in GB will be sampled in isolation five months after importation.
Animals from MV accredited free flocks, and from mainland Europe and from Republic of Ireland (from 13 June 2022), will be sampled on arrival.
A spokesperson commented: “At a time when agriculture is looking at ways to reduce its carbon footprint, the sheep sector must play its part and the health of NI’s sheep flock is one of the crucial ways of achieving that goal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“A healthy sheep flock will have an increased profitability, be more environmental friendly, reduce the carbon footprint and allow more freedom to export sheep and sheep products.
“MV is seen to be on the increase in GB and, if Northern Ireland abandons restrictions on the health status of imports, this disease has the potential to become as widespread as TB in cattle.
“Please attend this meeting as we try to plan a future for the NI sheep flock.”