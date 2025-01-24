Shindigs from Glens of Antrim set for fast growth from deal in Britain

Mary McKillop, a director of Glens of Antrim.

SHINDIGS in Cushendall, Co Antrim, among the most successful Irish crisps, has secured significant business which will see its award-winning range of hand cooked potato snacks available across the United Kingdom, the biggest marketplace for Northern Ireland food and drink.

Cress Company (CressCo), which is based in Dunfermline, Scotland, and operates across the UK, is now distributing Shindig’s uniquely boxed for sharing crisps to hundreds of grocery stores, delis, farm shops, butchers and other food outlets.

Shindigs is a brand within Glen’s of Antrim Potatoes in Cushendall, also the home of the successful potato packing and the original Glens of Antrim Crisps.

The group, in addition, has developed an acclaimed range of Lir Irish Single Malt Whiskeys and is building a state-of-the-art distillery outside the Co Antrim town that will provide employment opportunities for local people and revenue for the community.

Mary McKillop, a director of the Glens of Antrim, commenting on the agreement with CressCo, says: “We are thrilled to be working with such a successful and widely respected distributor in Britain. The agreement follows an initiative by our marketing team here and in the UK which led to an invitation from CressCo to provide samples.

“The quality, punchy flavours and unique packaging of our Shindigs impressed the buyers and led directly to our range being included in CressCo’s portfolio of superb food for its huge network of clients there.

“The agreement gives us extensive opportunities across the UK, and we are looking forward to working alongside the sales team of a company which has been voted the Best UK Distributor for the past eight years by the influential Guild of Fine Food in London. We look forward to working closely with CressCo to grow sales throughout the UK,” adds Mary.

In addition to its Dunfermline base, CressCo, which was formed in 2004, has depots at Milton Keynes, Maltby, Telford and Bristol.

Included in the CressCo portfolio now are: Shindigs Whiskey Smoked Bacon crisps which combine the rich, smoky taste of bacon with the complex, smooth flavour of whiskey; Shindigs Ridge Cut Sour Cream and Shamrock crisps; Irish Sea Salt & Vinegar, featuring locally sourced Irish sea salt and white wine vinegar, and a 90g Tray of Crisps.

All the crisps, Mary continues, are “gluten free and use only the finest locally sourced products, including our potatoes, and ingredients to ensure a great taste from home”.

Shindigs draws on the group’s expertise in potato growing and packing and subsequent crisp production at Cushendall in the heart of Antrim’s stunningly beautiful Glens, nestled by Lurigethan Mountain and overlooking the Irish Sea. Potato packing began by the McKillop family from their farm in 1972. Potatoes are also sourced now from other local farms.

In 2018, Glens of Antrim Potatoes diversified into crisp production … and with great success. The crisps are now on the shelves of major retailers across the island of Ireland and have won a string of awards for quality, authentic and exceptional flavours.

“We set off on an exciting and challenging journey with one distinct idea in mind, to create the finest potato crisps the world has to offer,” Mary says.