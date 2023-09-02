This event was arranged by the Six Counties NI Dexter group for a farm walk and barbecue.

Sean is a Dexter cattle breeder who runs a successful business selling Dexter meat with outlets at a number of local markets. The Sperrin landscape has proved to be an excellent location for these very hardy Dexter cattle.

On arrival, refreshments were offered to the visitors in the form of coffee or tea and a delicious variety of tray bakes supplied by The Bakery Ballycastle and Susan McCullough.

Chairperson, Willeen Montgomery, welcomed members and friends. (Pic supplied by Six Counties NI Dexter Group)

A bouncy castle was in place for the younger visitors who really enjoyed themselves on it.

As chairperson of the Six Counties NI Dexter group, Willeen Montgomery welcomed members and friends and introduced Barbara Alcorn from Rural Support who gave a talk on aspects of Rural Support and the work they carry out to help the farming community.

Sean O’Neill then gave some information on the farm walk to commence the visit to An Charraig Dhubh Dexters.

These were divided into groups in different fields, cows and calves along with Hudson the stock bull, a beef group and heifers.

Enjoying the farm walk in the Sperrins. (Pic supplied by Six Counties NI Dexter Group)

On the return from the walk, the BBQ was ready - serving Dexter beef burgers and sausages along with a range of delicious salads. This was run by MCs Hot Food from Cookstown and manned by Gary McKeown who did a very efficient job.

Everyone relaxed and enjoyed the food and all agreed that it had been a very enjoyable day. Donations were collected for Rural Support during the afternoon and raised £520.