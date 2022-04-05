Small three-door hatchback used to remove speed indicator device

Witnesses are asked to come forward following a report of criminal damage to the speed indicator device, which is owned by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council PCSP.

It was reported to police significant damage had been caused to the sign after it was removed from its post on the Curragh Road by a vehicle.

It was later recovered on the nearby Glasgort Road.

The incident occurred shortly after 12.05am on 25 March and it is believed a small three-door hatchback vehicle was involved.

Sergeant Knowles commented: “We understand three people exited the vehicle and attached the speed indicator device to it.

“They then drove off in the direction of the Bann Road.

“This device is owned by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council PCSP and offers education to road users of their speed to enhance road safety.

“We are, therefore, very concerned about its theft and subsequent damage – valued at approximately £4,000.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would request anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 334 of 25/03/22.”