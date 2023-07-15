Some 5% of those who barbecue rely on taste to see if meat is cooked

According to Safefood, the food safety body, this has happened to 45% of us. They also found that 5% of people who barbecue rely on taste to see if the meat is cooked – a scary statistic. Their advice is to invest in a meat thermometer.

They’re relatively inexpensive but will save you money in the long run.

A temperature probe can also be used for roasts, taking the guessing game out of your cooking if you want your meat to be cooked a specific way.

Hamburgers cooking on barbecue grill with flames. Picture: Elena Elisseeva

A probe isn’t just for summer, it has year round benefits. For further tips and information about safe grilling go to www.safefood.net/news or follow Safefood on social media.

Another way of getting the best out of your grilled food is to get know your barbecue. There are hot spots, colder areas and the ideal “sweet” spot.

When cooking sausages the tendency can be to place them on a hot area and while they’re well scorched on the outside, they can still be raw inside. Seal them off on a hot area then transfer to a cooler part of the grill to cook through.

Use your probe to ensure they’re at the desired 75oc safe temperature.

There’s nothing like a good burger cooked on the grill and I’ve included the ultimate recipe. Rather than using minced beef for burgers, I suggest you hand chop rump steak instead. It’s a bit of work but the taste and texture makes it worth it.

Burgers need a certain amount of fat for flavour and cooking and I use some grated bone marrow.

Ask your butcher for marrow bones and scoop out the fat from the middle. Grate it and mix into your meat.

For me a burger isn’t a burger without a dill pickle and I’ve added a recipe for homemade which is also a good way of using up any homegrown or glut of cucumbers. The recipe also works well with courgettes.

For something sweet I’ve included a recipe for grilled pineapple with a glaze of rum and star anise – it’s warm, summery and delicious and a good way of using up residue heat in the barbecue.

You could serve it with vanilla ice-cream but for something more tropical there’s a recipe for coconut and lime sorbet.