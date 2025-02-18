SPAR supports Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie is welcoming back the return of the annual Great Daffodil Appeal and SPAR NI is encouraging a show of support to the charity that provides vital end of life care for thousands across the country.

For every bunch of daffodils purchased in SPAR NI stores from 17th February until 31st March, 10p will be donated to Marie Curie.

A year of fundraising in 2024, resulted in a donation total of £107,000, thanks to store staff and shoppers’ support. SPAR NI has partnered with Marie Curie for the past eight years and through a number of fundraising events and annual initiatives has raised a total of over £950,000 for the charity.

Daffodils in March are a timely reminder of what Marie Curie’s iconic floral symbol means to many who not only rely on the care provided by the charity, but to those who volunteer and work for Marie Curie too.

Darcey Wilson, corporate marketing executive at Henderson Group and Connor O'Kane, senior partnership manager at Marie Curie, kicking off the Great Daffodil Appeal for 2025

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI said: “We have so many team members who have shared their stories of how Marie Curie provided their families with invaluable support during incredibly difficult times, and alongside our communities, we understand the need for compassionate end of life care in Northern Ireland.

“The Great Daffodil Appeal enables us to show our appreciation and raise awareness of the charity, the nurses and the amazing work they do for people across the country when they need them most. This appeal makes it even easier for our shoppers to show their support when in their local stores and we wish to thank our shoppers for their generosity to this appeal each and every year.

“We are committed towards continuing our support for Marie Curie and the unrivalled care they provide. Whatever the illness, Marie Curie are with patients, and their family and friends, to the end.”

Connor O'Kane, senior partnership manager at Marie Curie, said: “Marie Curie is hugely grateful to all at SPAR and their customers for their phenomenally generous ongoing support. Your commitment to our cause helps us make a difference for a family each and every day.”

The family of a service user spoke of the vital care they have received from Marie Curie, they said: “My Aunt had a really bad night last night and we don’t know what we would have done without Marie Curie’s Hospice Care at Home nurse. The nurse dealt with everything and was fantastic. She was a Godsend”.

Marie Curie provided vital end of life care to more than 5,000 people across Northern Ireland last year, in patients’ homes and at its Belfast hospice. Daffodils are available across selected SPAR NI stores from 17th February – 31st March.

For more information on the Great Daffodil Appeal, visit www.spar-ni.co.uk/marie-curie/ and www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil