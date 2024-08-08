Sauce maker Tim McCarthy of Blackfire Sauces in Belfast is in line for a major Great Taste award.

TIM McCarthy describes himself as “Chief Alchemist”, the wizard behind some of Europe’s spiciest sauces and ketchup.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast-based sauce specialist certainly fits the definition as an expert in “the process of taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary, sometimes in a way that cannot be explained”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founder of Blackfire Foods in 2014, Tim, a graphic artist by profession, successfully turned a passion for hot and spicy sauces into a thriving small business that’s now in line for the coveted Supreme Champion title in the annual Great Taste Awards organised annually by the influential UK Guild of Fine Foods in London.

Tim’s unique Ghost Chilli and Black Lime Ketchup has just won three gold stars in the now global awards, which positions Blackfire to win the overall Supreme Champion or a Northern Ireland Golden Fork as the best regional food.

If Tim is successful, Blackfire will join a select group of three local companies to win the overall award following Moira enterprises Hannan Meats, which has won the top award twice with pork and beef, and McCartney’s Butchers and Deli, a winner with roast beef. He’s up against Peter Hannan’s new take on porchetta and Applejames in Armagh, a newcomer to the awards with an iced cider for the final stages in the awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s tremendously exciting to have reached the final stages of a competition that is respected throughout the world of food and drink,” says Tim. “It’s a marvellous boost for my small enterprise in its first decade of business. I’ve experienced highs and lows over the years as we worked to establish the company and grow sales,” he adds.

“The awards are recognised globally as a mark of excellence,” he continues.

“I am looking forward to the final judging session next month in London at which the Supreme Champion and Northern Ireland Regional Fork will both be named.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The exposure associated with reaching the final stage will be immensely beneficial as we push to accelerate the growth in sales,” he adds. “There are certain delis which will only stock produce with Great Taste Awards, it’s the gold standard of food production here, in Britain and further afield.”

Blackfire secured the three stars in the awards which attracted almost 14,000 food and drink entries from 3,500 companies from 115 countries from across the globe. Northern Ireland entrants collected 164 awards. Blackfire and six others achieved the highest three-stars.

Tim has created a range of spicy sauces, several of which have gained national recognition before the Great Taste success in July. They have gained a reputation for quality and outstanding flavours, which has led to orders from hot sauce lovers in France, Germany and Poland. His fiery sauces are infused with chilli oils and dry spice mixes and are also proving popular in his native Belfast. They are gluten-free and suitable for vegans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each product is crafted by Tim to his own recipe that he’s developed over the past two decades and especially in the years following the establishment of the business.

“Northern Ireland would have been seen as a culinary conservative country up until recently. The advent of the internet, cheaper global travel and the influx of cultures into Northern Ireland have all helped us to expand our taste buds and have higher expectations when it comes to food on our plates.

“Fantastic chefs, creative restaurants, delis and International awards for our food sectors have also been the catalyst for rapid change in areas such as consumption of peppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“People across the world have been eating chilli peppers for at least 6,000 years … and for very good reason. Not only do they make bland food more interesting but they are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants and also help to de-toxify and burn body fat,” adds Tim.

Research showed that the UK market for seasonings and condiments is worth over £2 billion annually. The potential for trading in the European markets was huge, he says.

The company is keen to build on the growing interest in the spicy sauces and to expand business opportunities in key nations such as France, Germany and Poland.

To help realise this ambition and accelerate growth in Europe, Blackfire has recently signed up to several online retail portals which are providing a global shop window for the products.