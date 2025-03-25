Steers selling to £2,700 for a 670kgs Charolais at Armoy Mart
Steers sold to £2,700 for a 670kgs Charolais from Mr Robert Morrison, Carncullagh.
Heifers sold to £2,180 for a 580kgs Hereford from Mr Trevor Christie, Cloughmills.
Fat cows sold to £2,170 for an 800kg Hereford from Mr Knox Stafford, Coleraine.
Steers
Rob Morrison, Carncullagh, Charolais, 470kgs £2,700. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs £2,360, 530kgs £2,200, 500kgs £2,060, 450kgs £1,890, 460kgs £1,830. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Friesian, 600kgs £2,110, 540kgs £1,600. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, Limousin, 400kgs £1,550, 400kgs £1,490, 380kgs £1,540, 415kgs £1,590, 400kgs £1,430, 425kgs £1,620. William Cochrane, Mosside, 240kgs £1,070, 300kgs £1,110. Philip Christie, Armoy, Belted Galloway, 300kgs £1,090, 330kgs £1,160. Vincent McErlain, Dunloy, 3, Limousin, 310kgs £1,130 each. Seaview Farms, Portrush, Montbeliarde, 320kgs £1,080. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, Holsteins, 450kgs £1,590, 405kgs £1,430. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, Holstein, 350kgs £1,220, 390kgs £1,190, 430kgs £1,290. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Limousin, 460kgs £1,560.
Heifers
Trevor Christie, Cloughmills, Hereford, 580kgs £2,180, 610kgs £1,990. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue, 480kgs £1,780, 410kgs £1,610, 490kgs £1,820. Paddy Kelly, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 400kgs £1,490, 410kgs £1,490, 430kgs £1,480, 410kgs £1,400. William Cochrane, Mosside, Saler, 240kgs £860. Seaview Farms, Portrush, Belgian Blue, 330kgs £1,240, 335kgs £1,230, 300kgs £1,080, 305kgs £1,080. John McAuley, Cushendall, Hereford, 340kgs £1,170, 430kgs £1,320. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £2,040, 600kgs £1,870.
Fat cows
Knox Strafford, Coleraine, Hereford, 790kgs £2,120, 800kgs £2,170.
Paul Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,390, 450kgs £1,300, 600kgs £1,540.
