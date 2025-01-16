Stena Line has confirmed that ferry services from Holyhead have resumed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stena Line’s ferry services on the Holyhead - Dublin route resumed this morning (16th January) following the closure of the ferry berths at Holyhead Port in early December.

From today, Stena Line will operate its normal sailing schedule of four sailings from Holyhead to Dublin with the revised timetable of 04:00hrs, 10:00hrs, 16:00hrs and 22.15hrs. [04:30hrs, 10:15hrs, 16:30hrs and 22:30hrs from Dublin]

Johan Edelman, Stena Line Trade Director (Irish Sea South) said: “The last few weeks have been an extremely challenging time for our customers and staff. The extended closure of the ferry berths at Holyhead Port at one of the busiest times of the year was unprecedented and I would like to thank our customers and staff for their patience and resilience.

“Now that the berth has been cleared to be safely reopened, we moved quickly to put the resources in place to ensure that we could provide a fully operational service on our Holyhead – Dublin route from today onwards.”

During the closure, Stena Line ensured continuity of connectivity between the UK and Ireland with new services from Dublin to both Birkenhead and Fishguard redeploying Stena Adventurer and Stena Estrid from the Dublin – Holyhead route. The company also chartered the Ben My Chree to operate a freight only service on Dublin – Heysham. Both Estrid and Adventurer have returned to service on Dublin – Holyhead.

Stena Line bookings can be made online at stenaline.co.uk and stenaline.ie or via the contact centre by calling from the UK on +44 344 770 7070 or from ROI on + 353 1 907 5555.