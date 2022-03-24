Stena Line intervention has ‘prevented a total crisis’ on supermarket shelves

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots met with Stena Line representatives yesterday to hear how they are responding to the situation.

“Over the last few days, there has been a shock in the shipping industry when the news broke about P&O,” the minister commented.

“I have met with representatives from Stena Line to hear for myself how they are helping to ensure that food continues to come into Northern Ireland.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Paul Grant, Trade Director of the Irish Sea for Stena Line pictured at the Stena Line, Belfast Terminal.

“Since the announcement by P&O, Stena Line has been very reactive to the situation, increasing their sailings from 12 to 18 per day and drafted in an extra ship to help increase sailings and capacity.

“This ensures that food, in particular fresh food, continues to make it onto our shelves in a timely fashion.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Stena Line for their help over the last week.

“There is no doubt that their intervention as prevented a total crisis on our supermarket shelves,” Mr Poots ended.

Paul Grant, Trade Director of the Irish Sea for Stena Line, added: “With the introduction of the new ship, we should now have capacity to ensure that everyone who wants to travel and in particular to take goods back and forth, albeit with slight time delays.

“But we are doing everything we can to help the market in this situation,” concluded Mr Grant.