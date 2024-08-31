Strong demand for straw will compensate for an average harvest and poor grain prices
As many arable farmers had previously predicted, the winter barley harvest was disappointing with final yields reflecting the very poor planting conditions last autumn and the equally challenging weather conditions of February and March 2024.
CAFRE senior crops’ adviser, Robin Bolton, commented: “Even winter barley crops that did get off to a decent enough start last autumn did not receive the top-up nitrogen they needed on time to maintain tiller numbers in the spring of this year.
“And, again, this was down to the very poor weather conditions.
“Taking all of this into account and the fact that crops did not establish at all in parts of many fields, it comes as no surprise to learn that average winter barley yields have been disappointing this year.”
He added: “The promise of some decent weather over the coming days will see growers push to complete the winter wheat harvest. So far, yields from this crop have been more pleasing.
“Some spring barley crops are ready for the combine now.
“But in some places, particularly the North West, it will take two and, possibly, three more weeks to see later sown fields reach full maturity.
“Some of these crops started to lodge following the heavy rains that fell at the beginning of August. All of this will impact on yields.
“The lodging that followed last week’s poor weather is manageable, provided growers get these crops harvested as soon as possible.”
According to the CAFRE representative, winter oilseed rape crops performed reasonably well in 2024.
He continued: “The coming days should also allow growers to drill their 2024/25 oilseed rape.
“The middle of September marks the very end of the rape planting window.”
Meanwhile, cereal growers are left to mull over the combined impact of a mediocre harvest and poor grain prices.
“The one glimmer of light is the strength of the straw market,” Bolton confirmed.
“In contrast to last year, arable farmers have been had better opportunities to bale straw in good condition.”
The acreage of spring beans grown in Northern Ireland has been boosted by the availability of the Protein Aid scheme.
Depending on planting date, crops will be harvested later in September or early October.
“Beans are looking well at the present time,” said Bolton.
“But getting crops planted out successfully in either March or early April is crucial in determining the success of this crop.”
Turning to potatoes, the CAFRE adviser said that main crops are about a fortnight behind, where bulking out is concerned.
“This reflects the lack of heat and sunshine over recent weeks and the fact that many crops were planted late in the first instance.”