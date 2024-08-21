Summer sees significant progress for Belfast Region City Deal tourism and regeneration projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As visitors continue to flock to the Belfast Region this summer, behind the scenes, significant progress is being made on transformative tourism and regeneration projects that will attract new tourists to the region who stay longer and spend more.

Over £60m of Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) investment has been unlocked for three significant tourism projects with the signing of Contracts for Funding for The Gobbins Phase 2, The Mourne Mountains Gateway Project, and Destination Royal Hillsborough. The Belfast Region City Deal has committed £210m in total towards seven key tourism and regeneration projects which will secure investment of around £350 million across the region. Contracts for Funding have now been agreed for six of these projects, with the last Contract for Funding for Belfast Stories expected in summer 2025.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy MLA said: “I am committed to accelerating the delivery of the City and Growth Deal programme so it is great to see these ambitious and exciting tourism projects move closer to fruition. These projects will directly contribute to my economic vision for the north, particularly creating good jobs and achieving regional balance.

“My officials will continue to build on the strong working relationship with the Councils, Belfast Region City Deal and Tourism NI to ensure that the tourism and regeneration projects deliver for the local economy.”

John McGrillen, chief executive Tourism Northern Ireland, Sharon McNicholl, deputy chief executive Belfast City Council, Economy Minister Conor Murphy MLA, John Walsh, chief executive Belfast City Council, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, Emer Husbands, head of regional programmes, Belfast City Council, David Burns, chief executive Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and chair of Belfast Region City Deal’s Tourism and Regeneration Advisory Board meet to review the significant progress being made on transformative Belfast Region City Deal tourism and regeneration projects that will attract new visitors to the region to stay longer and spend more

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, said: “Regenerating our towns and cities is a key objective of my department and I am delighted to see the progress made within the Tourism and Regeneration pillar of the Belfast Region City Deal. These projects provide significant investment to help shape our communities, create a significant number of jobs and provide long term economic benefits for the wider Belfast Region.”

Speaking on behalf of the Belfast Region City Deal partners, Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray said: “It’s really heartening to see momentum building on the tourism and regeneration elements of the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment.

“Tourism is such a key strength for us, and one of the region’s highest growth sectors, so it’s fantastic to see so much progress resulting from the major collaborative effort between local councils, government departments and private sector partners. The Belfast Region City Deal is delivering a decade of opportunities and improving quality of life here.”

David Burns, chief executive Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Chair of Belfast Region City Deal’s Tourism and Regeneration Advisory Board said: “The Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment is a new and more impactful way of partnership working that is not only creating exciting new visitor experiences and regenerating our towns and cities across the region, but also delivering real opportunities for people living and working here.

“That’s thanks to the partners’ shared vision and commitment to boost our economy in an inclusive way to ensure that this investment benefits every section of our society.”

John McGrillen, chief executive, Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Tourism Northern Ireland is delighted to see these milestones being reached on this range of important Belfast Region City Deal tourism investments.

“Not only will these ‘must-see’ anchor visitor attractions and experiences encourage our domestic and international visitors to stay longer and spend more, they’ll also create more jobs and opportunities for residents; bringing greater inclusive economic and social benefits to the city and region.

“We’ll continue to work closely with our Belfast Region City Deal partners to further develop these ambitious projects so that we can maximise the returns for the region.”

Following confirmation of a £30m Belfast Region City Deal Contract for Funding by the Department for the Economy, an expert integrated consultancy team led by ARUP and made up of TODD Architects, Gleeds, and Tandem Design has been appointed to deliver the Mourne Mountains Gateway Project visitor experience.

The project will deliver a world-class visitor centre at the Thomas Quarry site in the Mourne Mountains, and a gondola experience, which will improve accessibility, allowing people to travel sustainably and efficiently from Donard Park to the visitor centre.

The design team’s combined wealth of knowledge and expertise will help deliver an inclusive, exemplary project that respects and complements the Mourne Mountains’ natural beauty.

In Newry city centre, £8m BRCD investment will complement a planned new Civic and Regional Hub and a Theatre and Conference Centre, by delivering improvements to the public realm and supporting delivery of Grade A office space.

Meanwhile, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s investment in Royal Hillsborough continues with £20m secured through Belfast Region City Deal. Working closely with Historic Royal Palaces to build on the recent investment in Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, BRCD funding will create a “whole village heritage tourism experience” aimed at attracting more “out of state” visitors to Northern Ireland.

Delivery of Phase II of The Gobbins has also taken a major step forward with the Contract for Funding being signed for £12.6m BRCD investment in a series of exciting upgrades for one of Northern Ireland’s most popular Causeway Coastal Route visitor attractions.

Hood McGowan Kirk have been appointed as the design team to progress the ambitious plans which include a spectacular ingress structure standing in excess of 60m tall, a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience, upgrades to the clifftop path, the development of a new Welcome Hub, and improved visitor features.

Carrickfergus will also benefit from a £26.4m BRCD investment, enhancing its historical appeal, boosting economic growth, and creating over 150 jobs in attractions, along with more than 140 construction jobs during the project.

With the help of leading design, architectural and engineering specialists McAdam Design, Carrickfergus Castle and its walls will be restored and enhanced, whilst the Town Hall, civic centre and courtyard will be refurbished and high-quality public realm created, preserving the town’s rich history, and making it more accessible and appealing to both residents and visitors.

Community groups and residents are invited to view in-progress proposals and provide valuable input at a workshop at 4pm on Wednesday 28 August in Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

The landmark Belfast Stories project at the Bank of Ireland site on Royal Avenue – a unique visitor experience, public space, and creative hub set to open by 2030, has now moved into the concept design phase.

Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA), supported by Barker Langham in the role of curator and interpretation planner, have been appointed to deliver the Interpretive Masterplan and Concept Design for the visitor attraction element. Oslo-based, Snøhetta, and Belfast-based TODD Architects are working as the integrated design team for Belfast Stories.

The £40m BRCD investment in Bangor Waterfront redevelopment is set to return the city to a “destination of choice”, through regeneration of key assets and creation of high-quality public spaces which enhance the town and reconnect the city with the sea. This investment will be complemented by three unique bronze-cast artworks by local artist Colin Davidson: a six-metre-tall set of hands entitled Hope Returning, and two smaller located at Pickie Park and Eisenhower Pier, including QR codes linking people to information and stories of the area.

Ten tech innovation companies and entrepreneurs have also been awarded funding from the BRCD Augment the City competition to work with the region’s leading tourism organisations, exploring how immersive technology can be used in innovative ways to encourage local people to create and share their individual stories. This will help to inform the design of the new Belfast Region City Deal visitor attractions across the region.

For more information, visit www.belfastregioncitydeal.co.uk and join in the conversation on X using #BRCityDeal.