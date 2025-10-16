Summit hears call for ‘radical action’ on skills

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Wylie.

NI Chamber has called for ‘radical action’ on skills development in Northern Ireland, citing the need to accelerate the creation of a responsive system which meets the needs of a rapidly changing business environment.

Addressing more than 250 business leaders at the annual Workforce Summit, Suzanne Wylie welcomed the publication of the Skills Action Plan by the Department for the Economy, whilst stressing that delivery at pace is now key.

“Delivering the skills Northern Ireland needs requires genuine partnership between industry, government, and education. Failure to do so would mean eroding Northern Ireland’s competitive advantage, leaving our workforce unprepared and our economy behind as the world accelerates into the AI-driven future,” she said.

“Our members face recurrent changes, exacerbated by a fragmented system, an ageing workforce and under-investment in training. But the scale of opportunity is significant. If we can seize the opportunity to create a skilled, healthy, and adaptable workforce which powers growth in the digital, green, and AI-driven economy, then our economic future will be much more secure.”

Turning to those solutions she said: “Action on skills delivery requires the immediate implementation of mechanisms that enable businesses to upskill and reskill their workforce, remove barriers for employers to recruit and train apprentices, whilst also providing targeted support for those furthest from the labour market.

“Twelve months ago, NI Chamber called for the establishment of a Workforce Development Agency. Last week saw the approval of a motion proposing a Talent Development Agency at the Northern Ireland Assembly. This is a welcome first step – now it is time to get on and deliver this for our businesses and our workforce.

“At the same time, we have engaged extensively on the ‘Good Jobs’ Employment Rights Bill, where we are committed to an outcome that works for business and secures competitive advantage. While concerns persist, we recognise where progress has been made and welcome that the Minister has repeatedly committed to an outcome that works for employers and workers alike.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, who was in attendance to launch her department’s Skills Action Plan to a gathered audience of business leaders, added: “Our economy is changing rapidly, with new industries emerging and leading the way with innovative technologies, and this is driving the demand for more highly-skilled workers.

“This new Skills Action Plan, which has collaboration with business at its core, is a distinct, forward-looking framework that will deliver on the Economic Vision and the Programme for Government, through targeted actions that reflect current and future economic needs.”

Delegates at the Future Workforce Summit also heard from the Chair of Skills England, Phil Smith, and the Chair of Ireland’s National Skills Council, Dr Kevin Marshall, as well as Gareth Hetherington, Director of Ulster University's Economic Policy Centre, and Paul Gillen, a Partner in the Employment, Immigration and Reward team at Lewis Silkin.

The event was delivered in partnership with headline sponsor NIE Networks and supporting sponsors EY, Further Education NI and Work+.

Addressing attendees, Gordon Parkes, Executive Director of People & Culture at NIE Networks, said: “In this fast paced and constantly evolving landscape, we must act now to ensure that future workforces are equipped with the skills required to deliver climate and energy goals.

“We welcome the Green Skills Action Plan which was launched earlier this year and provides a comprehensive framework but it needs to be matched with energy and collaboration across all sectors.

“The Workforce Summit is an important event which brings the sectors together providing the opportunity for those vital connections to be made and encouraging that collaboration which is so vital if we are to deliver the workforce required for the future.”