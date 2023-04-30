Support from RUAS for the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum at this year’s Balmoral Show

The event will be held in the Ulster Bank Lounge, within the Members’ Enclosure, and will focus on the forum’s call to action for this year - ‘Knowing your Numbers’ and getting your blood pressure checked.

It will feature a farmer-led panel discussion, chaired by Martyn Blair, poultry farmer, looking at aspects of health from farmers’ own perspectives.

It will also launch a series of photographs featuring farmers from across Northern Ireland. These will depict how ‘priceless’ health is and the steps that can be taken to protect it on farm.

Rebecca Orr, chair of NI Agri Rural Health Forum; Christine Adams, president of RUAS; Edwin Adams, vice-president of RUAS; Christina Faulkner, Farm Families Health Checks Programme Health and Wellbeing Team and Hannah Kirkpatrick, Rural Support.

The Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum brings together key decision makers in agriculture, public, voluntary, government and related commercial organisations to help promote better health and wellbeing amongst all those living and working in rural communities.

The diversity of the steering group reflects the recognised need to work collaboratively across the whole industry with this goal in mind.

Members include Rural Support; UFU; NFU Mutual; United Feeds; Chestnutt Animal Feeds Ltd; Moy Park; Ulster Bank; Danske Bank; HSENI; Northern Health and Social Care Trust; Farm Family Health Checks Team; rural general practitioners; VetNI; ABP Food Group; Healthy Living Centre Alliance; Community Development and Health Network and Mindwise.

It is known that farm and rural life can bring complexities for farming families, which can influence how they may look after themselves.

The group, therefore, seeks to encourage evidence-based research, share knowledge, provide practical information and resources together, and deliver focused events and training so that everyone across the sector has the information they need to stay well.

Ultimately, this will improve the health and sustainability of the whole industry.

Speaking about the event, forum chair, Dr Rebecca Orr, said: “RUAS have generously supported us to launch the forum at this year’s Balmoral Show and our inaugural call to action for industry this year.

“We want every farmer in Northern Ireland to take two minutes to check their blood pressure and reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke.

“Thanks to RUAS and Ulster Bank, we can bring this important message to the most prestigious event in our farming calendar and for that we are extremely grateful.”

Christine Adams, president of the RUAS, added: “I am delighted that the RUAS has been able to support the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum at this year’s Balmoral Show. As our society and the show works to promote agriculture throughout the province, this health focussed event aimed at those within the sector is so important and, indeed, relevant and we are proud to have been able to get behind it.”

