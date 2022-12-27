Supreme champion and top price for Beltex Artnagullion Gee-Gee

The McAllisters retained their supreme champion title with a second consecutive win at the festive annual event held on Friday, 16 December.

The reserve champion title went to Garvagh-based Michael and Kile Diamond’s ewe lamb Pointhouse Hope ET, lot 35. In the aged ewe class, the winner was Coolough Fig Roll, lot 3, from John Donaghy’s Coolough Flock, Loughmacrory.

The show was judged by Donegal’s Jack O’Brien of Aileachview Flock.

Second highest lot, Artnagullion Goody-2-Shoes, went to Cathaoir O’Connor from Cookstown for 850gns

Jack was very complimentary of the supreme champion, Artnagullion Gee-Gee, chosen for her, “power, very good end and nice clean colour”.

Commenting on the event, Jack added that: “It was great to judge today at Dungannon. The quality of Beltex on show made my job a lot harder but I am delighted to have been asked. It is also brilliant to see the judging reflected in the sale prices going through the ring.”

The supreme champion, Artnagullion Gee-Gee, lot 17, took top price on the day selling to Douglas Nisbet from Loughbrickland for 1800gns, smashing last year’s top price of 1350gns. The shearling ewe is sired by Airyolland Eejit and its Dam is Artnagullion Whizzy ET.

The McAllisters also recorded the second and third highest prices with a further two shearling ewes selling to new Beltex breeders, testifying to an increased interest in the breed. Lot 16, Artnagullion Goody-2-Shoes, went to Cathaoir O’Connor from Cookstown for 850gns and lot 18, Artnagullion Gaga, sold to Jimmy Mills from Ballynure for 800gns.

Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s third place Shearling Ewe Bodoney Gemini ET, purchased by PJ Kerr from Emyvale for 680gns

Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s third place shearling ewe Bodoney Gemini ET, lot 20, was purchased by PJ Kerr from Emyvale for 680gns. Tying with the McAllister’s Artnagullion G-String ET, lot 15, which also sold for 680gns, again to Douglas Nisbet.

Likewise, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill had notable sales with two shearling ewes. Lot 9, Lagyveagh Gretal headed to PJ Kerr, Emyvale and lot 10, Lagyveagh Gabriellia went to Owen Crawford, Kircubbin, for 600gns and 550gns respectively.

Michael and Kile Diamond’s reserve champion Pointhouse Hope ET, lot 35, sold to Michael Oliver from Swinford, Co Mayo for 550gns.

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders’ Club event is the AGM held on Thursday 12 January 2023 in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown at 8pm.

Club chairman Eddie O’Neill presents judge Jack O’Brien with a token of appreciation for judging the 2022 Dungannon in-lamb show

All current and prospective Beltex breeders are welcome. More details can be found on the Club’s Facebook page.

Show results

Supreme champion: Artnagullion Gee-Gee, lot 17, shearling ewe from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, Kells

Reserve champion: Pointhouse Hope ET, lot 35, ewe lamb from Michael and Kile Diamond’s Pointhouse Flock, Garvagh.

Class 1 - aged ewes: First: Coolough Fig Roll, lot 3, John Donaghy, Coolough Flock, Loughmacrory; second: Coolough Fancy Pants, lot 2, John Donaghy, Coolough Flock, Loughmacrory.

Class 2 - shearling ewes: First: Artnagullion Gee-Gee, lot 17, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells; second: Artnagullion G-String ET, lot 15, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells; third: Bodoney Gemini ET, lot 20, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick; and fourth: Lagyveagh Gretal, lot 9, H and E O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Class 3 - ewe lambs:

First: Pointhouse Hope ET, lot 35, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse Flock, Garvagh; second: Glenkeen Halle Berry ET, lot 38, F and J Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady; third: Pointhouse Hazel ET, lot 37, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse Flock, Garvagh and fourth: Glenkeen Honey Bee ET, lot 39 F and J Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

The judge was Jack O’Brien, Donegal – Aileachview Flock.

Five-month old Finn Harbinson, along with his mum Melissa, watches dad John in the ring

Supreme champion Artnagullion Gee-Gee

Exhibitor Jayden McCutcheon of Bodoney Flock has all eyes on the judge

