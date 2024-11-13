Tasty awards at World Steak Challenge for Northern Ireland
The successful producers were Foyle Food Group, Campsie; Hannan Meats, Moira; ABP Kettyle Irish Foods from Lisnaskea; and ABP Linden Foods, Dungannon. There was recognition too for Dungannon headquartered Dunbia’s English operation.
Kettyle Irish Foods, a business formed by Maurice Kettyle in 2004 and now part of the ABP Group, gained the prestigious Innovation Award for its unique technique of ageing meat in a salt moss chamber. Kettyle also gained a silver medal for its ribeye steak.
Kettyle also won gold in grass-fed fillet. ABP Linden in Dungannon also gained a silver in this category for steak produced with M&S. Foyle Foods, in addition, gained silver for steak produced with Miller and Carter.
Hannan Meats, formed by entrepreneur Peter Hannan in 1991, gained gold for its ribeye aged in the world’s largest complex of Himalayan salt chambers. There was gold too for ABP Linden in association with M&S and silver for Kettyle.
In sirloin, Linden/M&S and Foyle both won silver. Foyle in collaboration with Tesco. Foyle/Miller and Carter also gained a bronze in this category.
Launched in 2015 to deliver a recognised stamp of quality to support world-class steak production on a global platform, the coveted awards give steak producers from across the world a unique opportunity to benchmark product quality, breed credentials and processing standards on the international stage.
