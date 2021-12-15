Teen appears before court in relation to stolen tractor

Jake Mulhall, from Mulaghmatt, Monaghan, appeared via video link at Newry Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

He is charged with driving when unfit, dangerous driving, no driving licence, no insurance and failing to provide a specimen of blood.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in the Derrynoose Road area of Keady, County Armagh.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI constable told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

District Judge, Eamonn King, said he would release Mulhall on bail in the sum of £300, provided this was paid in cash.

He is to appear again on 11 January 2022 at Armagh Magistrates’ Court.

The charges relate to reports of a stolen tractor and several hit-and-run collisions on Tuesday 14 December.