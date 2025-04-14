Tesco Celebrates National Pet Day with Feedwell

Feedwell Managing Director Jamie Clegg and Finance Director Vicky Dobbin with Buddy and the trophy for Tesco NI Packaged Supplier of the Year 2024.

EVERY dog has its day, and pooches across Northern Ireland celebrated National Pet Day with Feedwell’s pet food, available at Tesco stores Province-wide.

The Castlewellan-based company is proud to celebrate the tail-wagging success of its nine-year partnership with the supermarket giant.

Founded in 1962, Feedwell began by producing high-performance food for working dogs. Today the company offers a wide product range that is suitable for all pets no matter their age, breed or activity level.

Now the family-owned business is in the hands of the third generation, Managing Director Jamie Clegg and Finance Director Vicky Dobbin, and they continue the ethos established by their grandfather Jimmy Clegg.

“At Feedwell, we have full control over our supply chain, which enables us to deliver premium nutrition while maintaining competitive prices,” said Jamie Clegg.

“Our partnership with Tesco has been fantastic, enabling us to deliver the quality and affordability customers and their pets expect.”

Since 2016, Feedwell has invested around £750,000 in state-of-the-art production equipment at its County Down mill, driving growth of over 50 per cent in the past two years.

The company was also named Tesco NI Packaged Supplier of the Year 2024.

“This partnership has allowed us to invest confidently in our business, with new machinery, automation, and plans for expansion, including building a large extension and adding new products to our range,” Jamie added.

David Osborne, Buying Manager at Tesco NI, said: “Feedwell has been a valued partner for nearly a decade, consistently delivering high-quality, nutritious options for our customers’ pets.

“Their commitment to quality, innovation, and local sourcing aligns perfectly with Tesco’s values. We’re delighted to celebrate this milestone on National Pet Day and look forward to many more successful years together.”