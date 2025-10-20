Tesco stronger starts supports therapeutic short breaks at Daisy Lodge

Cancer Fund for Children has received a £1,500 grant from Tesco as part of the Stronger Starts scheme, helping them provide therapeutic short breaks to 20 families affected by cancer at the charity’s purpose-built facility, Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle, Co Down.

The centre offers families across the island of Ireland a safe and supportive environment to spend quality time together, far removed from the pressures of cancer treatment and hospital wards. During short breaks families can reconnect, rest and gain strength while meeting other people going through similar experiences.

Daisy Lodge provides an array of facilities designed with comfort in mind, including double ensuite family rooms, a well-being centre and gym, therapy suites, playroom and games room, teenagers’ space and a home cinema. Families can also enjoy safe outdoor play areas and a dining room overlooking the Mourne Mountains, where a team of chefs prepare delicious daily menus.

Last year, 452 families visited Daisy Lodge. During their stays, the centre's Cancer Support Specialists delivered workshops and therapy to help families manage stress and process their emotions.

“This year, our programme has supported over 20 children and their families, offering them a safe space to reconnect and heal together,” said Cormac McMullan, regional community fundraiser and engagement lead for Cancer Fund for Children.

“Each visit to Daisy Lodge has provided a vital pause in their cancer journey, allowing families to rest, reflect and regain strength.”

Families have shared how their time at Daisy Lodge helped siblings bond again through play and shared meals, easing the emotional strain of separation during treatment. Parents have found comfort in peer support workshops, where they could speak openly and feel understood, often for the first time since diagnosis.

“Tesco’s generous £1,500 grant has directly enabled families to experience the restorative environment of Daisy Lodge, bringing them together under one roof during an incredibly difficult time,” Cormac added.

“This support has meant nutritious meals, therapeutic activities and lasting memories, giving families strength to face the next stage of treatment with renewed hope.”

One family reflected fondly on their time at Daisy Lodge: “We had an amazing few days being able to relax and step away from all the hard times and stress that a cancer diagnosis brings. It's like being able to step away into a different world, a truly magical experience.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities like Cancer Fund for Children. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages and it's so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

NI shoppers can support their local schools and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For further information on how to make a difference at Tesco stores across NI, please go to https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk